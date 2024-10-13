Wisconsin football score vs Rutgers, game updates, highlights, recap

The Wisconsin soccer workforce continued its domination over Rutgers because the Badgers ran all around the Scarlet Knights in a 42-7 win on Saturday at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, New Jersey.

Tawee Walker had a career-high 198 yards and scored three touchdowns for a second straight week to guide a Wisconsin offense that totaled 549 yards.

In the meantime, Wisconsin’s protection held Rutgers’ star operating again Kyle Monangai in examine and to a season-low in speeding yards.

Wisconsin has scored 94 factors in its final two video games and remained excellent over Rutgers (6-0 all-time and now three blowout victories over the Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium).

The Journal Sentinel had dwell protection from the sport. Have a look again on the key highlights, scoring performs and stats.

Wisconsin vs Rutgers field rating

Crew 1st 2nd third 4th TOTAL WIS 14 0 14 14 42 RUT 0 0 0 7 7

Luke Fickell post-game press convention after Wisconsin’s 42-7 win over Rutgers

Wisconsin Badgers post-game locker room celebration

Wisconsin Badgers soccer vs Rutgers soccer stats

Complete yards: Wisconsin 549, Rutgers 271

Wisconsin 549, Rutgers 271 Passing yards: Wisconsin 240, Rutgers 103

Wisconsin 240, Rutgers 103 Speeding yards: Wisconsin 309, Rutgers 168

Wisconsin 309, Rutgers 168 Third down: Wisconsin 7 of 14, Rutgers 5 of 17

Wisconsin 7 of 14, Rutgers 5 of 17 Fourth down: Wisconsin 1 of 1, Rutgers 0 of two

Wisconsin 1 of 1, Rutgers 0 of two Turnovers: Wisconsin 2, Rutgers 1

Wisconsin 2, Rutgers 1 Possession: Wisconsin 34:56, Rutgers 25:04

Braedyn Locke stats vs Rutgers

Braedyn Locke was stellar once more. Outdoors of a first-quarter interception, Locke was in command.

He accomplished 71.4% of his passes for 240 yards and set the tone early with a landing on the workforce’s first drive.

Locke continues to be unflappable. Since taking up for the injured Tyler Van Dyke final month, he is proven a capability to maneuver on rapidly from errors. An amazing signal for the sophomore quarterback.

Braedyn Locke highlights

Wisconsin receiving stats

Vinny Anthony: 2 receptions, 81 yards

2 receptions, 81 yards Will Pauling: 4 receptions 49 yards, 1 landing

4 receptions 49 yards, 1 landing Trech Kekahuna: 4 receptions, 39 yards

4 receptions, 39 yards Tucker Ashcraft: 2 receptions, 23 yards

2 receptions, 23 yards Dillon Dupree: 2 receptions, 20 yards

Tawee Walker stats vs Rutgers

Rutgers was presupposed to be the workforce with the dominant speeding recreation. The Badgers had different concepts. Wisconsin totaled 309 speeding yards to Rutgers’ 168.

Right here have been the workforce’s prime three performers on the bottom:

Tawee Walker : 24 carries, 198 yards, three touchdowns

: 24 carries, 198 yards, three touchdowns Cade Yacamelli: 4 carries, 72 yards

4 carries, 72 yards Dillon Dupree: 10 carries 26 yards, 1 landing

Tawee Walker highlights

Wisconsin defensive highlights

Mike Tressel’s unit has allowed only one landing within the final two video games and 13 complete factors. It shined in limiting the success of Rutgers’ sturdy operating recreation.

The protection restricted operating again Kyle Monangai to a season-low 72 yards speeding. He had 22 at halftime. The Badgers additionally had an interception and a key fourth-down cease with Rutgers trying to rating within the second quarter.

Wisconsin defeats Rutgers, 42-7, in runaway victory

Wisconsin kilos Rutgers, 42-7, behind a powerful speeding assault by the Badgers.

Wisconsin improves to 4-2 with their second straight win. Rutgers drops their second straight recreation to fall to 4-2. The offense is buzzing alongside proper now after struggling to search out an identification early within the season. Has this workforce and program lastly figured it out in Luke Fickell’s second yr? It seems so.

The Badgers play Northwestern on the street subsequent week.

Braedyn Locke scores 1-yard landing run after Cade Yacamelli makes immmediate affect, Wisconsin up 42-7

The Wisconsin offense and operating recreation cannot be stopped for a second straight week.

Braedyn Locke accomplished an 80-yard drive with a 1-yard landing run that he executed completely on a learn possibility to increase the Badgers’ result in 42-7.

Cade Yacamelli had runs of 45 yards and 19 yards on the drive as effectively in his first motion within the recreation.

Each Badgers operating again has thrived at this time. It is just like the previous days of smashmouth Wisconsin soccer.

Drive: 9 performs 80 yards 5:25

Rating: Wisconsin 42, Rutgers 7

Wisconsin soccer in command of Rutgers

Rutgers will get one first down after Athan Kaliakmanis finds Christian Dremel for 18 yards, however the Scarlet Knights get simply 1 extra yard and should punt once more.

Wisconsin will get the ball again with 10:09 left within the recreation.

Anticipate loads of runs as Wisconsin appears to complete this spectacular efficiency out.

Tawee Walker runs for 55-yard landing; Wisconsin extends result in 35-7

Kyle Monangai got here into the sport with all of the hype as one of many Large Ten’s greatest operating again.

Nicely, Tawee Walker would love a phrase.

After Rutgers scored its first landing of the sport, the Badgers responded rapidly with Walker’s third landing.

The senior rushed up the center untouched for a 55-yard TD run. It is the second straight week he had three landing runs.

He is as much as 198 yards speeding on 24 carries for an 8.3 yards per carry common.

Drive: 5 performs, 68 yards, 2:37

Rating: Wisconsin 35, Rutgers 7 (with 11:20 left within the fourth quarter)

Kyle Monangai scores Rutgers’ first landing

Rutgers is lastly on the board.

Kyle Monangai capped off the 13-play, 80-yard drive with a 13-yard landing.

It is his seventh speeding landing of the season.

There’s nonetheless 13 minutes, 48 seconds left within the recreation. However is it too little, too late for Rutgers? Monangai is as much as 72 yards speeding however he is nonetheless about 60 yards lower than his common.

Drive: 13 performs, 80 yards, 3:25

Rating: Wisconsin 28, Rutgers 7

Wisconsin leads Rutgers 28-0 heading into fourth quarter

Wisconsin takes a 28-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

Wisconsin has been in full management of this recreation by way of three quarters and used explosive performs to increase their lead after a sluggish second quarter.

Rutgers is on the transfer as the ultimate interval begins. After a 5-yard run by Kyle Monangai, the Scarlet Knights have the ball at Wisconsin’s 46-yard line.

Rutgers offense is three and out once more

Rutgers goes three and out for the sixth time on this recreation.

The Scarlet Knights proceed to battle discovering a groove on offense. The Badgers get one first down on their subsequent possession when Braedyn Locke related with Quincy Burroughs for 13 yards. However the drive stalls after Locke was sacked.

Tawee Walker scores his second landing of the day to provide Wisconsin 28-0 lead over Rutgers

The Badgers are rolling.

Wisconsin simply six performs to get ultimately zone once more and it was all on runs. That is old-school Wisconsin soccer.

The Badgers started the drive with 4 straight runs by Darrion Dupree after which on a 3rd and lengthy Braedyn Locke confirmed his capacity to run as effectively with an 8-yard scramble for the primary down.

Tawee Walker took it from there with a 9-yard landing run. It is 28-0 Badgers.

Drive: 6 performs, 31 yards, 3:21

Rating: Wisconsin 28, Rutgers 0 (with 4:47 left within the third quarter)

Wisconsin intercepts Rutgers quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis

After a delay of recreation penalty to start out the drive, Athan Kaliakmanis’ go is tipped and intercepted.

Hunter Wohler had a giant hit on the Rutgers huge receiver that despatched the ball into into the Badgers’ grasp.

The Badgers offense will begin the drive on the Rutgers’ 31-yard line with 8:06 left within the third quarter.

Wisconsin operating again Darrion Dupree scores his first profession landing to place Badgers up 21-0

That was spectacular for Wisconsin!

The Badgers want simply 4 performs to go 89 yards in lower than 2 minutes to get into the top zone and lengthen their result in 21-0.

Tawee Walker had the Badgers off and operating rapidly with a 33-yard burst on the primary play of the drive.

After a 7-yard run by Darrion Dupree, Braedyn Locke and Vinny Anthony connected for a 47-yard completion to get right down to the Rutgers 2-yard line.

The freshman Dupree then completed off the drive together with his first landing.

Drive: 4 performs, 89 yards, 1:45

Rating: Wisconsin 21, Rutgers 0

Wisconsin, Rutgers open second half with punts; Trech Kekahuna has first catches for Badgers

Each Wisconsin and Rutgers commerce punts to start the second half.

The Badgers included Trech Kekahuna into the offense for the primary time on their first drive. The breakout star in final week’s win over Purdue had two catches on the drive, together with a 13-yard reception to get a primary down.

Rutgers went with 4 runs by Kyle Monangai on its first 4 performs. However going through a third and 4 they go to the go and Athan Kaliakmanis’ go is incomplete after one other drop by Rutgers. Drops have been an issue all day for the Scarlet Knights.

Will Pauling harm replace: Badgers huge receiver out for recreation

Will Pauling is out for the sport with what’s being labeled as an higher physique harm, the workforce introduced early within the third quarter.

He was hit onerous late within the second quarter after a catch on a play that resulted in a fumble. The harm is a troublesome break for Pauling, who began out the sport scorching with a landing on the primary drive.

It is the second straight week that the huge receiver has left a recreation with an harm

Wisconsin soccer stats (halftime)

Braedyn Locke: 12 of 18 for 135 yards passing, 1 landing, 1 interception

Tawee Walker: 18 carries, 93 yards, 5.2 common, 1 landing

Will Pauling: 4 receptions, 49 yards

Vinny Anthony: 1 reception, 34 yards

Tucker Ashcraft: 2 receptions, 20 yards

Rutgers soccer stats (halftime)

Athan Kaliakmanis: 7 for 20, 69 yards passing

Athan Kaliakmanis: 2 carries, 22 yards

Kyle Monangai: 11 carries, 22 yards

Samuel Brown V: 2 carries, 7 yards

Christian Dremel: 1 reception, 36 yards

Ben Black: 2 receptions, 15 yards

Wisconsin vs Rutgers stats

Wisconsin complete yards 227, Rutgers 120

Wisconsin passing yards 135, Rutgers 69

Wisconsin speeding yards: 92, Rutgers 51

Penalties: Wisconsin 3 for 25, Rutgers 2 for 20

Turnovers: Wisconsin 2, Rutgers 0

Rutgers misses area aim, Wisconsin has 14-0 lead at halftime

Nicely, that was positive a flip of occasions.

Will Pauling’s fumble would not come again to harm the Badgers on the scoreboard however this wasn’t a fairly approach for Wisconsin to finish the half.

Rutgers will get one first down however then is compelled right into a 37-yard area aim with 16 second left. And after a nasty snap, the Badgers block the sphere aim. The Badgers, well, kneel it down and go into the half with a 14-0 lead.

As poor because the Badgers performed within the two-minute drill, Rutgers was equally worse. Rutgers had possibilities late within the second quarter to chop into the lead however the Badgers first had a giant fourth-down cease after which that missed area aim was the most recent missed alternative. Drops have additionally plagued Rutgers.

Wisconsin has two turnovers within the recreation however Rutgers could not capitalize on both. Each groups even have missed area objectives.

The massive story has been Wisconsin’s protection limiting Rutgers’ top-tier speeding recreation to simply 51 yards. Operating again Kyle Monangai, who got here into the sport averaging 133.4 yards, has simply 22 on 11 carries.

Will Pauling’s fumble units up Rutgers

Rutgers’ drive lasts simply 18 seconds after three drops.

Wisconsin will get one other alternative. However the drive ends with its second turnover of the sport. One second and 10 from their very own 30-yard line, Will Pauling was hit onerous after a catch and fumbled it.

Rutgers recovered the ball on the Badgers’ 34-yard line with 40 seconds left within the half.

A essential mistake for the Badgers on this second quarter after they’re up 14-0. It is nice to be aggressive however with Tawee Walker operating the ball like he’s it will have been greatest to run it there and take the 14-point lead into halftime.

Wisconsin punts again to Rutgers late in second quarter

Wisconsin will get one first down however has to punt. It is the third straight possession with out factors.

However one other spotlight was Tawee Walker, who opened the drive with three straight runs totaling 13 yards. Walker is constant to indicate that he could be a lead again for Wisconsin after Chez Mellusi left the workforce final week.

There’s simply 1:17 left within the second quarter. Can the Badgers protection proceed to maintain Rutgers down?

Wisconsin protection will get big fourth down cease as Rutgers has greatest offensive possession

The Scarlet Knights began the drive after the Badgers’ missed area aim at their very own 20-yard line.

They usually have their greatest possession of the sport, getting right down to the march down the sphere to the Wisconsin 10-yard line.

However the Badgers’ protection will get an enormous cease. On 4th and 1, Rutgers bypasses a brief area aim in favor of constant the drive in pursuit of a landing.

It was most likely the proper name since Rutgers was lastly exhibiting some indicators of life on offense. However it backfires after Kyle Monangai is stuffed on the line. Rutgers’ drive goes 9 performs, 70 yards and took 4 minutes, 53 seconds off the block.

Wisconsin’s protection bent however did not break. The Badgers offense will get the ball again with 2:24 left within the second quarter.

Wisconsin kicker Nathanial Vakos’ misses 35-yard area aim, rating stays Badgers 14-0

Wisconsin had one other stable drive going however it ended with a missed area aim.

The Badgers bought right down to the Rutgers’ 23-yard line however a false begin penalty pushed them again 5 yards. They bought the yards again with 10 speeding yards from Tawee Walker to get inside a extra manageable kick.

However Nathanial Vakos missed a 35-yard area aim.

That was a missed alternative.

Rutgers will take over with 7:17 left within the second quarter. Was that only a shift in momentum?

Wisconsin punter Atticus Bertrams spectacular punt

Wisconsin converts on a 3rd down however then are compelled into its first punt of the sport.

And it was a magnificence by Atticus Bertrams, who has been placing collectively an All-Large Ten sort of season.

He pinned Rutgers down on the 2-yard line.

Backed up deep of their territory, Rutgers cannot get going. The Badgers stopped operating again Kyle Monangai for no acquire on the bottom after which Athan Kaliakmanis’ subsequent two passes are incomplete.

The Badgers, nevertheless, almost give it away on a muffed punt however rapidly get well. The identical factor occurred towards USC two weeks in the past however they misplaced the ball in that recreation as they blew a lead.

Fortuitously for Wisconsin, it did not lose the ball. No hurt.

Braedyn Locke and the offense will get the ball once more at its personal 48-yard line with 10:17 left within the second quarter.

Rutgers has one other three and out

Rutgers’ offense is out of types and punt once more after one other three and out. The Scarlet Knights have 35 complete yards (23 speeding and 12 passing) by way of 4 possessions.

Braedyn Locke, Tawee Walker and offense will look to increase the lead as they take the sphere with 15 seconds left within the first quarter.

Wisconsin scores once more: Badgers have 14-0 lead after Tawee Walker’s landing

Braedyn Locke shrugged off that interception and led a second first-quarter landing drive. Tawee Walker accomplished it with a 2-yard landing run on a fourth and 1.

It is Walker’s seventh landing of the season.

Walker is operating with a function at this time. He started the drive with an 18-yard run to the proper to get the Badgers to the 35-yard line. Then after a 6-yard run by Walker, Locke discovered tight finish Tucker Ashcraft over the center for 18 yards. The Badgers have been rapidly right down to the Rutgers 11-yard line and in enterprise.

4 performs later, Walker was ultimately zone.

Drive: 7 performs 53 yards 3:25

Rating: Wisconsin 14, Rutgers 0

Wisconsin protection stops Rutgers for third straight possession; Scarlet Knights have only one first down

Braedyn Locke’s interception would not harm the Badgers.

Rutgers is three and out as soon as once more. Rutgers has only one first down in its first three drives.

Mike Tressel’s protection is doing a very nice job at this time in containing a Rutgers offense that has thrived in controlling video games by way of the run.

Braedyn Locke interception: Rutgers’ Shaquan Loyal intercepts go

Wisconsin’s protection will get a 3 and out and the Badgers’ offense will get the ball again.

After two 6-yard beneficial properties on back-to-back performs by freshman Tawee Walker, Braedyn Locke slinged it downfield and was picked off by Rutgers.

Locke was searching for a streaking Vinny Anthony however Shaquan Loyal jumped up for the simple interception with 6:42 left within the first quarter.

However the picks did not deter Locke final week as he went on to have an enormous recreation because the Badgers rolled within the second half.

We’ll see how he responds after this on the Badgers’ subsequent drive. Locke had two interceptions final week within the first half towards Purdue in order that’s one thing the sophomore must work on.

Braedyn Locke to Will Pauling landing spotlight

Wisconsin soccer takes 7-0 lead after spectacular opening drive vs Rutgers

The Badgers are on the scoreboard first after Braedyn Locke’s 16-yard landing go to Will Pauling.

Wisconsin’s offense took the sphere at its personal 11-yard line with 12:13 left within the first quarter. The Badgers did not waste any time going to the air as they seemed to choose up the place they left off final week towards Purdue. However Locke simply missed a diving Will Pauling on the go down area. Locke had 359 yards passing in final week’s win over Purdue. The full is seventh-most in program historical past.

On third and a pair of, Tawee Walker avoids the defenders within the again area and beneficial properties 7 yards on the play.

Locke then connects with Pauling throughout the center because the drive continues after which finds Vinny Anthony for a 34-yard completion to get to the Rutgers 19-yard line. An attractive ball and catch. Anthony has proven his explosiveness this season.

Two performs later, the Badgers are ultimately zone. Locke finds Pauling for a 16-yard landing in the proper nook. That was positive a powerful opening drive for the Badgers. They’ve set the tone with this drive. Locke did not let the primary miss to Pauling trouble him and delivered some spot-on passes to get the Badgers on the board first.

Drive: 8 performs, 89 yards, 3:08

Rating: Wisconsin 7, Rutgers 0 (9:16 left within the first quarter)

Wisconsin’s Ricardo Hallman almost intercepts Rutgers Athan Kaliakmanis

The Badgers needed to put together for the explosive Kyle Monangai at operating again. However they’re going to additionally should be aware of Rutgers quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis, who confirmed off his wheels on the primary play of the sport. He took it himself for a 9-yard acquire.

Then it was Monangai for the following two carries.

However on third and 6 at its personal 42-yard line, Rutgers went to the go for the primary time and Wisconsin almost picked off Kaliakmanis. Ricardo Hallman dropped the would-be interception.

Hallman, who led the nation in interceptions final yr, might be kicking himself for not holding onto that one.

Both approach, the Badgers get the cease and the offense will take the sphere for the primary time.

Rutgers soccer will get ball first

Wisconsin received the toss and has deferred for the second half.

Climate for Wisconsin vs Rutgers recreation

It is 72 levels and sunny with a slight breeze at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, New Jersey. Only a attractive October day for a school soccer recreation.

Luke Fickell pre-game interview for Wisconsin soccer vs Rutgers

The Badgers have by no means misplaced to Rutgers (5-0). All of the video games have occurred since 2014 after Rutgers joined the Large Ten.

Can Luke Fickell and the Badgers preserve the streak going?

Wisconsin soccer warms up for recreation vs Rutgers

Wisconsin harm report vs Rutgers

Questionable

Aaron Witt, outdoors linebacker

Out

Chez Mellusi, operating again

Bryson Inexperienced, huge receiver

Tyler Van Dyke, quarterback

Joe Griffin, huge receiver

Kamo’i Latu, security

Tyrell Henry, huge receiver

Tamer Dalloul, outdoors linebacker

Evan Brown, offensive lineman

Leyton Nelson, offensive lineman

Rob Booker, tight finish

James Thompson, defensive lineman

Rutgers harm report vs Wisconsin

Questionable

Eric Rogers, defensive again

Ian Sturdy, huge receiver

Ja’shon Benjamin, operating again

Emir Stinette, offensive lineman

Shedrick Rhodes, offensive lineman

Out

Mohamed Toure (season), linebacker

Robert Longerbeam, defensive again

Tyreem Powell, linebacker

Bryan Felter (season), offensive lineman

Large Ten schedule, scores

Friday

Northwestern 37, Maryland 10

Saturday

Washington vs Iowa – 11 a.m.

Wisconsin vs Rutgers – 11 a.m.

Purdue vs Illinois – 2:30 p.m.

Penn State vs USC – 2:30 p.m.

Ohio State vs Oregon – 6:30 p.m.

Minnesota vs UCLA – 8 p.m.

The No. 2-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes and No. 3-ranked Oregon Geese is the marquee recreation not solely on the Large Ten schedule however nationally.

BYE: Michigan, Michigan State, Indiana, Nebraska

Observe right here for scores all day.

Badgers arrive for recreation vs Rutgers

That is Wisconsin’s third recreation ever at Rutgers. It received each earlier video games in Piscataway (52-3 in 2021 and 37-0 in 2014).

It doubtless will not be that simple for the Badgers in 2024. Actually, Wisconsin is the underdog for the primary time within the six-game collection. Rutgers (4-1) is off to a stable begin to their season they usually have a win over final yr’s nationwide runner-up, Washington. They seem to be a sound defensive workforce and led by Kyle Monangai they’ve an incredible operating assault on offense.

Outdoors of final week when Wisconsin steamrolled Purdue, Wisconsin’s offense has largely struggled this season.

NCAA soccer schedule (prime 25) at this time – Week 7

Wisconsin vs Rutgers

When do the Badgers play at this time? Wisconsin vs Rutgers begin time

Date: Saturday, Oct. 12

Saturday, Oct. 12 Time: 11 a.m.

The Badgers play their second street recreation of the Large Ten and season. Its final recreation away from Camp Randall was a 38-21 loss to USC.

What channel is the Wisconsin Badgers recreation on at this time? TV channel, dwell stream

TV channel: Large Ten Community

Reside stream: Fox Sports activities app, Fubo (free trial for brand new subscribers)

Jeff Levering, a member of the Brewers TV and radio broadcast workforce, is within the sales space for play-by-play, Jake Butt is the analyst and Brooke Fletcher is the on-field reporter.

The place is Rutgers?

Rutgers is in Piscataway, New Jersey, a suburb within the New York metropolitan space. Piscataway has a inhabitants round 61,000.

Wisconsin vs Rutgers prediction

Our Badgers soccer reporters are break up on this matchup.

Mark Stewart: Wisconsin 24, Rutgers 20

JR Radcliffe: Rutgers 28, Wisconsin 20

This is extra on the reasoning behind their picks. ESPN’s predictor mannequin, in the meantime, solely provides Wisconsin a 39.4% of successful.

Wisconsin vs Rutgers betting odds: unfold, cash line, over/below

Unfold: Wisconsin (+1.5)

Cash line: Rutgers -125, Wisconsin +105

Complete factors: 44

Odds courtesy of BetMGM

Wisconsin vs Rutgers stats

Listed below are stats for each groups after 5 video games:

Wisconsin

Factors per recreation: 27.6

Opponent factors per recreation: 22.6

Complete offense per recreation: 387.6 yards

Opponent complete offense per recreation: 318.0 yards

Passing yards per recreation: 217.6

Passing yards allowed: 181.2

Speeding yards per recreation: 170.0

Speeding yards allowed: 136.8

Third down share: 44.1%

Rutgers

Factors per recreation: 29.4

Opponent factors per recreation: 15.8

Complete offense per recreation: 395.2 yards

Opponent complete yards per recreation: 334.0 yards

Passing yards per recreation: 189.4 yards

Passing yards allowed: 176.4 yards

Speeding yards per recreation: 205.8 yards

Speeding yards allowed: 157.6 yards

Third down share: 43.1%

Wisconsin soccer roster, depth chart

Braedyn Locke will begin his third recreation at quarterback after taking up for the injured Tyler Van Dyke, who suffered a season-ending torn ACL final month towards Alabama. And after Trech Kekahuna’s breakout efficiency final week towards Purdue, will he turn out to be a favourite goal of Locke?

This is Wisconsin’s full two-deep at each place.

Rutgers soccer roster, depth chart

The offense revolves round senior operating again Kyle Monangai, whose 133.4 yards per recreation are second within the Large Ten and fourth nationally. Monangai already has a 200-yard speeding recreation and two 100-plus yard video games, together with towards Washington two weeks in the past. He averages 5.8 yards per carry.

Rutgers’ quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis is in his first yr with the Scarlet Knights after transferring from Minnesota. He began 12 video games for the Golden Gophers in 2023. He is finishing 55.6% of his passes and has eight touchdowns and three interceptions by way of 5 video games. This is Rutgers’ full roster.

Wisconsin soccer information

Wisconsin Badgers soccer schedule 2024

Friday, Aug. 30: vs. Western Michigan (Recap of the Badgers’ 28-14 win)

vs. Western Michigan (Recap of the Badgers’ 28-14 win) Saturday, Sept. 7: vs. South Dakota (Recap of the Badgers’ 27-13 win)

vs. South Dakota (Recap of the Badgers’ 27-13 win) Saturday, Sept. 14: vs. No. 4 Alabama (Recap of the Badgers’ 42-10 loss)

vs. No. 4 Alabama (Recap of the Badgers’ 42-10 loss) Saturday, Sept. 21: BYE

BYE Saturday, Sept. 28: at No. 23 USC * (Recap of the Badgers’ 38-21 loss)

at No. 23 USC * (Recap of the Badgers’ 38-21 loss) Saturday, Oct. 5: vs. Purdue * (Recap of the Badgers’ 52-6 win)

vs. Purdue * (Recap of the Badgers’ 52-6 win) Saturday, Oct. 12: at Rutgers * 11 a.m.

at Rutgers * 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19: at Northwestern * 11 a.m.

at Northwestern * 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26: vs. Penn State *

vs. Penn State * Saturday, Nov. 2: at Iowa *

at Iowa * Saturday, Nov. 9: BYE

BYE Saturday, Nov. 16: vs. No. 3 Oregon *

vs. No. 3 Oregon * Saturday, Nov. 23: at Nebraska *

at Nebraska * Friday, Nov. 29: vs. Minnesota * 11 a.m.

* Denotes Large Ten recreation

Rutgers soccer schedule 2024

Thursday, Aug. 29: vs. Howard, W, 44-7

vs. Howard, W, 44-7 Saturday, Sept. 7: vs. Akron, W, 49-17

vs. Akron, W, 49-17 Saturday, Sept. 14: BYE

BYE Saturday, Sept. 21: vs. Virginia Tech, W, 26-23

vs. Virginia Tech, W, 26-23 Friday, Sept. 27: vs. Washington*, W, 21-18

vs. Washington*, W, 21-18 Saturday, Oct. 5: vs. Nebraska*, L, 14-7

vs. Nebraska*, L, 14-7 Saturday, Oct. 12: vs. Wisconsin*

vs. Wisconsin* Saturday, Oct. 19: vs. UCLA*

vs. UCLA* Friday, Oct. 25: vs. USC*

vs. USC* Saturday, Nov. 2: BYE

BYE Saturday, Nov. 9: vs. Minnesota*

vs. Minnesota* Saturday, Nov. 16: vs. Maryland*

vs. Maryland* Saturday, Nov. 23: vs Illinois*

vs Illinois* Saturday, Nov. 30: vs. Michigan State*

* Denotes Large Ten recreation