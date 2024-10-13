Wisconsin football score vs Rutgers, game updates, highlights, recap

The Wisconsin soccer workforce continued its domination over Rutgers because the Badgers ran all around the Scarlet Knights in a 42-7 win on Saturday at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, New Jersey.

Tawee Walker had a career-high 198 yards and scored three touchdowns for a second straight week to guide a Wisconsin offense that totaled 549 yards.

In the meantime, Wisconsin’s protection held Rutgers’ star operating again Kyle Monangai in examine and to a season-low in speeding yards.

Wisconsin has scored 94 factors in its final two video games and remained excellent over Rutgers (6-0 all-time and now three blowout victories over the Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium).

The Journal Sentinel had dwell protection from the sport. Have a look again on the key highlights, scoring performs and stats.

Wisconsin vs Rutgers field rating

Crew 1st 2nd third 4th TOTAL
WIS 14 0 14 14 42
RUT 0 0 0 7 7

Luke Fickell post-game press convention after Wisconsin’s 42-7 win over Rutgers

Wisconsin Badgers post-game locker room celebration

