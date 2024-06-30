Winners And Losers From Pereira Vs. Prochazka 2 Card

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JUNE 28: (L-R) Opponents Alex Pereira of Brazil and Jiri Prochazka of the Czech … [+] Republic face off through the UFC 303 ceremonial weigh-in at T-Cell Area on June 28, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Picture by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC through Getty Photos) Zuffa LLC through Getty Photos

The UFC is at T-Cell Area in Las Vegas, for tonight’s UFC 303 pay-per-view card. In the primary occasion of the combat card, UFC gentle heavyweight champion Alex Pereira appears to be like to defend his title towards former champion Jiri Prochazka in a rematch. Within the night’s co-headlining contest, two-time UFC featherweight title challenger Brian Ortega faces the rising Diego Lopes in a light-weight scrap.

The principle card for UFC 303 streams on ESPN+ PPV following prelims on ESPN and early prelims on UFC Combat Cross and ESPN+.

Pereira is the defending gentle heavyweight champion, whereas Prochazka is the No. 1 fighter within the official UFC gentle heavyweight rankings. Each males final fought at UFC 300 in April. Pereira defeated former UFC champ Jamahal Hill by knockout on that card, whereas Prochazka knocked out Aleksandar Rakic.

Pereira, a former UFC middleweight champion, claimed the vacant gentle heavyweight crown in November 2023, when he knocked out Prochazka of their first assembly. That combat occurred at UFC 295 at Madison Sq. Backyard. Pereira received a “Efficiency of the Evening” bonus for his efforts in that outing.

The co-main occasion of Saturday’s UFC 303 combat card is a short-notice featherweight scrap turned light-weight matchup between two-time title challenger Brian Ortega and the fast-rising Diego Lopes. The promotion moved the combat to 155 kilos on weigh-in day when Ortega knowledgeable the events concerned that he wouldn’t have the ability to make the 145-pound featherweight restrict or attain a 150-pound catchweight mark.

Additionally on the primary card of UFC 303 is a vital welterweight matchup between the undefeated Ian Machado Garry and veteran Michael “Venom” Web page. The winner of that contest may discover themselves in a possible title eliminator of their subsequent journey to the Octagon.

UFC 303 outcomes, winners and losers will likely be up to date reside all through tonight’s pay-per-view card.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JUNE 28: Alex Pereira of Brazil poses on the size through the UFC 303 ceremonial … [+] weigh-in at T-Cell Area on June 28, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Picture by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC through Getty Photos) Zuffa LLC through Getty Photos

UFC 303 Winners

Gillian Robertson: Gillian Robertson has regarded extra snug in her placing as of late, however she’s nonetheless a fighter who’s most snug on the mat, which is the place she excelled in choosing up a one-sided choice win over Michelle Waterson-Gomez at UFC 303.

Robertson didn’t battle within the least on this matchup, shutting down Waterson-Gomez. The win ought to give Robertson, who has been with the UFC since 2017, an opportunity to face an opponent inside the highest 10 of the strawweight division.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JUNE 29: Gillian Robertson of Canada punches Michelle Waterson-Gomez in a … [+] strawweight combat through the UFC 303 occasion at T-Cell Area on June 29, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Picture by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC through Getty Photos) Zuffa LLC through Getty Photos

Joe Rogan: Throughout Andrei Arlovski’s combat, UFC commentator Joe Rogan roughly mentioned that Arlovski is on the stage in his profession the place he is unwilling to place himself in danger. It felt like Rogan was saying Arlovski is on the market simply accumulating checks. Rogan’s call-out was warranted, however that is to not say Arlovski should not do what he is doing. Why should not he combat secure if the UFC is keen to guide and pay him, and he can stroll away from these fights with out taking injury?

Rei Tsuruya vs Carlos Hernandez: This was a enjoyable flyweight matchup that featured quite a lot of scrambling and mat work. Rei Tsuruya was clearly doing his finest to choose up a tornado submission, whereas Hernandez did an awesome job on protection.

It’ll be attention-grabbing to see what each males can do sooner or later.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JUNE 29: Carlos Hernandez places Rei Tsuruya of Japan in an arm bar in a flyweight … [+] combat through the UFC 303 occasion at T-Cell Area on June 29, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Picture by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC through Getty Photos) Zuffa LLC through Getty Photos

Vinicius Oliveira: In his second combat with the UFC, Vinicius Oliveira picked up a dominant win over Ricky Simon. Oliveira regarded good in choosing up the victory, however there needs to be quite a lot of concern about his upside within the bantamweight division.

Oliveira was extremely assured in his placing, however his protection is a fear. He additionally tends to overthrow, which places him off stability, opens him for counters, and saps his vitality.

Oliveira is a enjoyable fighter to observe due to his confidence, however the jury ought to stay out on him till he faces a well-rounded competitor who has solutions for his fashion, one thing the wrestling-based Ricky Simon didn’t have.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JUNE 29: Vinicius Oliveira of Brazil punches Ricky Simon in a bantamweight combat … [+] through the UFC 303 occasion at T-Cell Area on June 29, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Picture by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC through Getty Photos) Zuffa LLC through Getty Photos

UFC 303 Losers

Michelle Waterson-Gomez: Michelle Waterson-Gomez entered UFC 303 on a 1-6 run, together with her solely win coming through cut up choice in September 2021. Regardless of her file, Waterson-Gomez was the No. 14 fighter within the official UFC strawweight rankings. Her opponent on Saturday, Gillian Robertson, dominated the combat, sending the 38-year-old into retirement.

Judging by her file over the previous few years, Waterson-Gomez made the correct choice to name it a profession.

It was good to see the UFC give her a tribute video on the finish of the combat.

Martin Buday: After UFC 303, one wonders what’s subsequent for Martin Buday. He’s combating in a shallow division the place one or two wins can put a competitor within the title combine. Nevertheless, Buday didn’t appear excited by placing a highlight on him on Saturday, when he did little greater than push the 45-year-old Andrei Arlovski towards the cage.

Arlovski is just not the fighter he as soon as was, however a giant win over a person with identify recognition would have helped Buday. Following his efficiency at UFC 303, nobody will likely be hankering to see Buday’s subsequent bout.

UFC: The UFC is paying Andrei Arlovski some huge cash to get into the Octagon and undergo the motions. I do know the heavyweight division is weak, however the promotion wants to think about if followers nonetheless wish to see a 45-year-old Arlovski compete in the best way he’s doing in 2024.

Andrei Arlovski: Andrei Arlovski went by the motions at UFC 303, choosing up a paycheck for his fourth straight loss. The 45-year-old has not received since he defeated Jake Collier in 2022.

Ricky Simon: Ricky Simon dropped his third straight combat, dropping a choice to Vinicius Oliveira. Simon didn’t have an excellent sport plan for his striking-based opponent. He appeared to be relying on Oliveira’s cardio failing him, which it didn’t do. When Simon couldn’t maintain Oliveira on the mat, it appeared like Simon ran out of choices. Simon additionally didn’t capitalize on the leg harm he precipitated when he checked one among Oliveira’s kicks within the second stanza.

UFC 303 Combat Card

UFC 303 Pay-Per-View card

Alex Pereira vs Jiri Prochazka

Brian Ortega vs Diego Lopes

Anthony Smith vs Roman Dolidze

Mayra Bueno Silva vs Macy Chiasson

Ian Machado Garry vs Michael “Venom” Web page

UFC 303 Preliminary Card

Joe Pyfer vs Marc-Andre Barriault

Cub Swanson vs Andre Fili

Charles Jourdain vs Jean Silva

Payton Talbott vs Yanis Ghemmouri

UFC 303 Early Preliminary Card

Gillian Robertson defeats Michelle Waterson-Gomez through unanimous choice (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)

Martin Buday defeats Andrei Arlovski through cut up choice (29-28, 28-29, 30-27)

Rei Tsuruya defeats Carlos Hernandez through unanimous choice (29-28 x 3)

Vinicius Oliveira defeats Ricky Simon through unanimous choice (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

UFC 303 Combat Evening Bonuses

UFC 303 Scorecards

UFC 303 scorecard: Vinicius Oliveira vs. Ricky Simon UFC

UFC 303 scorecard: Rei Tsuruya vs. Carlos Hernandez ufc.com

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JUNE 28: Jiri Prochazka of the Czech Republic poses on the size through the UFC … [+] 303 ceremonial weigh-in at T-Cell Area on June 28, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Picture by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC through Getty Photos) Zuffa LLC through Getty Photos

