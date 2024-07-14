Winners And Losers From Namajunas Vs. Cortez Card

DENVER, COLORADO – JULY 13: Rose Namajunas reacts after her flyweight struggle towards Tracy Cortez … [+] throughout the UFC Battle Evening occasion at Ball Area on July 13, 2024 in Denver, Colorado. (Photograph by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC through Getty Photos) Zuffa LLC through Getty Photos

Former UFC strawweight champion Rose Namajunas cruised to a call win over Tracy Cortez in entrance of a sold-out crowd at Ball Area in Namajunas’ adopted hometown of Denver, Colorado.

The UFC had initially booked Namajunas to face Maycee Barber in the principle occasion of the UFC Denver struggle card, however Barber was unable to compete attributable to well being points. That led to Tracy Cortez, who was coaching for a July 20 struggle on the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, stepping up on quick discover to face Namajunas.

Cortez, who had by no means fought in a UFC headliner earlier than, put forth a powerful effort however fell quick. Cortez lacked the expertise to beat Namajunas’ method to the struggle. She and her staff couldn’t provide you with the changes wanted to get by her extra savvy foe.

Namajunas was poised and affected person all through the 25-minute contest. She used velocity, motion, and selective stress to attain all through the matchup. The ex-champ was particularly efficient in scoring with straight punches and in addition confirmed a willingness to struggle Cortez at her personal sport, choosing up takedowns with relative ease. Namajunas applied her sport plan properly, and Cortez’s lack of ability to regulate allowed her to stay to that plan for 25 minutes.

After the win, her second in three fights at 125 kilos, Namajunas known as for a title struggle. I am uncertain if she’ll get that, contemplating she was ranked No. 6 within the official UFC ladies’s flyweight rankings heading into final evening’s matchup and that Cortez was No. 11. Namajunas wants a win over a fighter who’s ranked greater than her, somebody who can stress her and power her into uncomfortable spots. Cortez was not that opponent.

Under, we have a look at the UFC Denver outcomes, winners and losers, in addition to remaining official scorecards.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MARCH 23: Rose Namajunas has her palms wrapped previous to her struggle throughout the UFC Battle Evening occasion at UFC APEX on March 23, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

UFC Denver Winners

Rose Namajunas: Rose Namajunas seemed excellent in choosing up a transparent unanimous determination win over Tracy Cortez in the principle occasion of final evening’s UFC Denver struggle card.

Namajunas was affected person and poised all through the 25-minute contest, scoring with straight punches whereas going five-for-five on takedowns and racking up greater than six minutes in management time.

Namajunas’ protection performed a big function in her victory. She used footwork and motion to forestall Cortez from touchdown many vital strikes, limiting her opponent to a 29 p.c touchdown price all through the struggle whereas connecting on 53 p.c of her tried vital strikes.

Namajunas maintained management of each facet of the struggle over the primary 4 rounds. Cortez solely managed to realize some floor within the remaining spherical when the previous 115-pound champion adopted a extra defensive technique.

Namajunas had displaying on Saturday evening.

DENVER, COLORADO – JULY 13: (R-L) Rose Namajunas punches Tracy Cortez in a flyweight struggle throughout the UFC Battle Evening occasion at Ball Area on July 13, 2024 in Denver, Colorado.

Muslim Salikhov: Muslim Salikhov’s determination to get to Denver to acclimate to the altitude paid off on Saturday when he picked up a split-decision win over Santiago Ponzinibbio.

Salikhov was extra energetic and correct in his placing. Outdoors of the primary spherical, he didn’t enable Ponzinibbio to regulate the vary and tempo of the struggle, which went a good distance towards getting the judges to see issues his means.

DENVER, COLORADO – JULY 13: (R-L) Muslim Salikhov of Russia punches Santiago Ponzinibbio of Argentina in a welterweight struggle throughout the UFC Battle Evening occasion at Ball Area on July 13, 2024 in Denver, Colorado.

Jean Silva: Jean Silva took an opportunity. After knocking out Charles Jourdain in late June, the 27-year-old moved as much as light-weight to face hard-hitting Drew Dober on the principle card of UFC Denver. That likelihood paid off when Silva picked up a third-round TKO win over Dober.

Silva won’t have had the facility of his opponent, however he had a velocity benefit and the power to counter Dober properly.Silva’s spinning strategies and elbows did plenty of harm, leaving Dober with an enormous gash over his proper eyebrow, which led to the struggle being stopped late within the third stanza.

Silva is 3-0 since he joined the UFC with all his wins coming by knockout. Every of these victories has are available 2024.

DENVER, COLORADO – JULY 13: (L-R) Jean Silva of Brazil punches in a light-weight struggle throughout the UFC Battle Evening occasion at Ball Area on July 13, 2024 in Denver, Colorado.

Gabriel Bonfim: Coming off his first profession loss, Gabriel Bonfim had a bounce-back efficiency in Denver, utilizing his placing expertise and skill to get off the mat to select up a call win over Ange Loosa.

Loosa’s technique was to maintain Bonfim in shut, nullify his placing, and take the struggle to the mat. Nonetheless, Bonfim landed heavy knees within the clinch, stayed off the mat, and used his jab within the third spherical to maintain Loosa at bay. All of which helped him choose up the choice win.

Saturday’s win was the primary time Bonfim went the space as a professional.

DENVER, COLORADO – JULY 13: (L-R) Gabriel Bonfim of Brazil knees Ange Loosa of the Congo in a welterweight struggle throughout the UFC Battle Evening occasion at Ball Area on July 13, 2024 in Denver, Colorado.

Julian Erosa: There was not plenty of protection within the early going of the featherweight battle between Julian Erosa and Christian Rodriguez as each males scored early within the first spherical, but it surely was Rodriguez main the dance with Erosa countering.

Nonetheless, the momentum of the struggle went on to Erosa’s benefit the minute the rivals hit the bottom late within the stanza, with Erosa easily taking management and choosing up a late guillotine choke submission.

DENVER, COLORADO – JULY 13: (L-R) Julian Erosa reacts after his submission victory over Christian Rodriguez in a featherweight struggle throughout the UFC Battle Evening occasion at Ball Area on July 13, 2024 in Denver, Colorado.

Charles Johnson: Charles Johnson struggled with the aggression and tempo of Joshua Van within the first 10 minutes of their flyweight scrap. Maybe needing a end to win the struggle, Johnson got here out quick within the third stanza and picked up a nasty knockout win within the opening moments of the ultimate stanza.

Johnson went 1-3 in 2023 beneath the UFC banner. He’s 3-0 with the promotion in 2024.

DENVER, COLORADO – JULY 13: Charles Johnson punches Joshua Van of Myanmar in a flyweight struggle throughout the UFC Battle Evening occasion at Ball Area on July 13, 2024 in Denver, Colorado.

Jasmine Jasudavicius: Jasmine Jasudavicius had lots to lose on Saturday, dealing with a much-hyped Fatima Kline on quick discover. Jasudavicius picked up a unanimous determination win within the flyweight contest.

Jasudavicius solely had a one-inch peak and attain benefit over her opponent. She made these benefits look extra pronounced because of her velocity, footwork, capacity to regulate vary, and getting off first along with her strikes. Jasudavicius additionally discovered Kline struggled to get off the mat after Jasudavicius bought the struggle to the bottom.

DENVER, COLORADO – JULY 13: (R-L) Jasmine Jasudavicius of Canada punches Fatima Kline in a flyweight struggle throughout the UFC Battle Evening occasion at Ball Area on July 13, 2024 in Denver, Colorado.

Montel Jackson: Moments after UFC commentator instructed viewers to observe the punches of Montel Jackson, Jackson uncorked a left that caught Da’Mon Blackshear stepping in, presumably to throw a kick or knee. There was no want for a follow-up strike as Jackson ended the struggle 18 seconds into the opening spherical.

With the win, Jackson is on a five-fight successful streak beneath the UFC banner. He has not misplaced since Brett Johns defeated him in 2020. Jackson has solely fought as soon as per 12 months since 2022.

DENVER, COLORADO – JULY 13: (L-R) Montel Jackson punches Da'Mon Blackshear in a bantamweight struggle throughout the UFC Battle Evening occasion at Ball Area on July 13, 2024 in Denver, Colorado.

Luana Santos: Luana Santos made issues look simple on Saturday in choosing up a submission win over Mariya Agapova in Denver. She used her placing, judo and floor expertise to dominate Agapova.

Santos is 3-0 within the UFC with two stoppage victories, and on a five-fight total successful streak.

DENVER, COLORADO – JULY 13: Luana Santos of Brazil {high) makes an attempt to submit Mariya Agapova of Kazakstan in a flyweight struggle throughout the UFC Battle Evening occasion at Ball Area on July 13, 2024 in Denver, Colorado.

Andre Petroski: Andre Petroski ended a two-fight dropping skid on Saturday through his wrestling expertise and heavy high sport on the mat. Petroski had no downside scoring early takedowns in every spherical on his approach to a call win over Josh Fremd. As soon as the struggle hit the mat, Petroski patiently seemed for openings for submissions whereas stopping Fremd from discovering a means off the bottom.

The struggle won’t have been thrilling, however coming into it with two losses, any win is an effective win for Petroski, who mentioned after the struggle that he did not need to take dangers towards Fremd.

DENVER, COLORADO – JULY 13: (R-L) Andre Petroski grapples Josh Fremd in a featherweight struggle throughout the UFC Battle Evening occasion at Ball Area on July 13, 2024 in Denver, Colorado.

Evan Elder: After a tricky begin to his UFC profession with two losses, Evan Elder is on a two-fight successful streak after submitting Darrius Flowers within the opening struggle on the UFC Denver card.

This was a short-notice struggle, signed earlier this week, however Elder seemed excellent in defeating Flowers, who ran out of fuel earlier than the top of the primary spherical. Elder confirmed good struggle IQ in profiting from a compromised opponent. His placing was energetic, and he blended up strategies and targets properly.

DENVER, COLORADO – JULY 13: (L-R) Evan Elder submits Darrius Flowers in a welterweight struggle throughout the UFC Battle Evening occasion at Ball Area on July 13, 2024 in Denver, Colorado.

UFC Denver Losers

Tracy Cortez: Tracy Cortez was a sport opponent towards Rose Namajunas however lacked the abilities and expertise to beat the previous UFC strawweight champion.

Cortez and her staff couldn’t determine tips on how to cope with Namajunas’ method over the 25-minute bout. The loss will likely be a studying expertise for Cortez, who had by no means fought in a UFC predominant occasion earlier than Saturday evening.

Santiago Ponzinibbio: Within the first spherical of their UFC Denver co-main occasion, Santiago Ponzinibbio did job of lowering Muslim Salikhov’s time and area, however he didn’t keep on with that method within the subsequent two rounds, and that damage him.

The concern about Ponzinibbio forward of this struggle was that he could be too aggressive and create openings for his opponent’s placing. That did not occur, however Ponzinnibio might have been extra energetic in his placing. Had he thrown extra, he might need been in a position to sway the judges.

Ponzinibbio is 1-4 in his previous 5 outings and 2-5 courting again to January 2021.

Drew Dober: Drew Dober might need been on the fallacious finish of a TKO on Saturday, however his all motion type will maintain him on the UFC roster for some time. Jean Silva used his velocity to place plenty of harm on Dober in Denver, however Dober by no means stopped transferring ahead whereas trying to rating together with his energy.

Ange Loosa: Ange Loosa seemed like his sport plan towards Gabriel Bonfim was to make use of his jab to arrange takedowns and dominate the struggle on the mat. That wasn’t a flawed principle, however Loosa couldn’t management the struggle on the bottom, and his placing didn’t do sufficient harm to attain on the toes. The choice loss ended a three-fight unbeaten streak for Loosa.

Dominick Cruz: UFC commentator Dominick Cruz didn’t say that he thought Cody Brundage was faking his lack of ability to proceed after Abdul Razak Alhassan landed unlawful blows to the again of his head, however he closely implied that. Cruz’s opinion on what a fighter is bodily feeling is unimportant in a state of affairs like that. Cruz must be taught when it’s proper or fallacious to supply his opinion, particularly with regards to a possible head/mind damage.

Joshua Van: Joshua Van had 10 minutes towards Charles Johnson, utilizing his aggression and energy to rack up factors on the scorecards. Nonetheless, Van didn’t appear ready to cope with Johnson beginning the third stanza on the lookout for a knockout, which he bought.

Fatima Kline: A two-division Cage Fury champion, 24-year-old Fatima Kline made her UFC debut on Saturday towards the extra skilled Jasmine Jasudavicius. The struggle was a short-notice one for Kline.

Kline didn’t present any Octagon jitters within the matchup, however she struggled to steer the dance on the toes and had plenty of bother getting off the mat after Jasudavicius scored takedowns.

Kline confirmed coronary heart in on the lookout for a stoppage win within the third spherical when she was down 2-0 on the scorecards, however she couldn’t discover the mark.

Kline has solely had seven professional fights, and with this one approaching quick discover at elevation, it’s exhausting to get a full grasp on her upside. Nonetheless, many revered MMA pundits really feel she will be able to discover success within the UFC. Will probably be fascinating to see what she will be able to do with a full camp towards an unranked opponent at 115 kilos as a substitute of 125.

Mariya Agapova: Getting back from practically two years of inactivity, Agapova didn’t have a lot to supply Luana Santos, who simply submitted Agapova within the first spherical.

With the loss, Agapova fell to 1-4 courting again to August 2020. Her one win throughout that stretch was an October 2021 submission over Sabina Mazo, who’s now not with the UFC.

Josh Fremd: Josh Fremd seemed unprepared for the wrestling expertise of Andre Petroski, who averaged 4.32 takedowns per minute heading into this matchup. That lack of takedown protection value him dearly, as he spent virtually the complete struggle on his again on the mat.

Darrius Flowers: Darrius Flowers ran out of fuel after 5 minutes in Denver. In response to the UFC commentary staff, Flowers instructed his staff that he couldn’t breathe after the primary spherical. Not lengthy after that, Evan Elder submitted Flowers.

Flowers did the UFC a favor by accepting this bout throughout struggle week, however with an 0-3 document within the UFC, he might need seen his final UFC motion.

Neither

Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Cody Brundage: This quick struggle ended with a no contest after Cody Brundage was unable to proceed after Abdul Razak Alhassan elbowed him to the again of the pinnacle.

UFC Denver Full Battle Card

Essential Card

Rose Namajunas defeats Tracy Cortez through unanimous determination (49-26, 49-46, 47-48)

Muslim Salikhov defeats Santiago Ponzinibbio through break up determination (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Jean Silva defeats Drew Dober through TKO at 1:28 of Spherical 3 (Physician stoppage attributable to minimize above Dober’s eye)

Gabriel Bonfim defeats Ange Loosa through unanimous determination (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Julian Erosa defeats Christian Rodriguez through submission at 4:49 of Spherical 1 (Guillotine choke From guard)

Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Cody Brundage ends in a no contest at 0:37 of Spherical 1 (Unintended elbow to the again of the pinnacle)

Preliminary card

Charles Johnson defeats Joshua Van through knockout at 0:20 of Spherical 3 (Punch to move at distance)

Jasmine Jasudavicius defeats Fatima Kline through unanimous determination (30-27 x 3)

Montel Jackson defeats Da’Mon Blackshear through knockout at 0:18 of Spherical 1 (Punch to move at distance)

Mariya Agapova defeats Luana Santos through submission at 3:27 of Spherical 1 (Rear-naked choke)

Andre Petroski defeats Josh Fremd through unanimous determination (30-27 x 3)

Evan Elder defeats Darrius Flowers through submission at 1:46 of Spherical 2 (Arm triangle from facet management)

UFC Denver Battle Evening Bonuses

Battle of the Evening: Jean Silva vs. Drew Dober

Efficiency of the Evening: Charles Johnson

Efficiency of the Evening: Montel Jackson

UFC Denver Scorecards

Petroski vs. Fremd UFC

Jasudavicius vs Kline UFC

UFC UFC

Ponzinibbio vs Salikhov scorecard UFC

Namajunas vs Cortez scorecard UFC

James Dolan On Dana White’s Plans For UFC 306 Battle Card At The Sphere