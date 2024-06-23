Winklevoss Twins Donate $2 Million in Bitcoin to Donald Trump

Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss, co-founders of cryptocurrency trade Gemini, have donated 30.94 Bitcoin, valued at over $2 million, to former President Donald Trump’s marketing campaign. Each Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss introduced on their X accounts that they contributed 15.47 BTC ($1 million) every to Trump to “put an finish to the Biden Administration’s warfare on crypto,” Cameron said, stemming from the twins’ discontent with the Biden Administration’s stance on cryptocurrency regulation.

Tyler Winklevoss criticized the Biden Administration for its hostile method in direction of the crypto business, accusing it of weaponizing authorities businesses to stifle innovation and goal crypto firms. “The Biden Administration has persistently attacked American enterprise throughout the board and villainized its best heroes,” he said. He then additional highlighted the administration’s actions, together with “Operation Choke Level 2.0,” the place federal businesses allegedly pressured banks to keep away from crypto companies. Tyler argued that these ways are detrimental to the American economic system and innovation.

“I additionally simply donated $1 million in bitcoin (15.47 BTC) to Donald Trump and might be voting for him in November. Right here’s the TL;DR — President Trump is:

– Professional-Bitcoin

– Professional-Crypto

– Professional-Enterprise,” Cameron said.

Tyler additionally lambasted the Securities and Change Fee (SEC) for not establishing clear rules for cryptocurrencies, as a substitute opting to use outdated legal guidelines. He contended that the SEC’s method hampers the utility and progress of digital belongings.

The Winklevoss twins consider that Trump’s pro-Bitcoin and pro-business stance is essential for the way forward for the crypto business within the nation. Tyler emphasised the necessity for a political shift to forestall additional hurt to the business and to revive an surroundings conducive to innovation and financial progress.

“President Donald J. Trump is the pro-Bitcoin, pro-crypto, and pro-business alternative. This isn’t even remotely open for debate. Anybody who tells you in any other case is severely misinformed, delusional, or not telling the reality,” Tyler concluded. “It’s time to take our nation again. It’s time for the crypto military to ship a message to Washington. That attacking us is political suicide. This is the reason I might be casting my vote for President Trump in November and I hope you’ll too. Onward!”