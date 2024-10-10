Wine Coasters – Contemporary or Rustic, the Choice is yours

Writer

Kevin Schmiterson

October 31, 2010

If you’ve ever served wine at a operate, then you definately’ve in all probability needed to take care of the issue of crimson wine stains in your tabletops or counter tops. Regardless of your greatest efforts, these stains set rapidly, after which run deep. It may be a irritating consequence of serving crimson wine at a cocktail party. However an oz of prevention is value a pound of the treatment and, on this case, the prevention is completely inexpensive. By utilizing wine coasters to cease crimson wine from ever reaching your valuable tabletops and counter tops, you possibly can cease stains earlier than they cease and be sure that your tabletops and counter tops stay in pristine situation.

There are two main supplies used for wine coasters. The primary is stone. Whether or not slate or marble, stone is a pleasant alternative for a wine coaster as a result of it’s additionally ornamental. A stone coaster beneath a bottle of wine takes your thoughts to a winery within the Tuscan countryside. It’s an exquisite approach to not solely forestall your desk from getting stained, but additionally to set the temper for an intimate ceremonial dinner in your house. And slate coasters are significantly inexpensive: you can get 4 in a pack for simply over ten {dollars}.

The different materials typically used for wine coasters is metallic. Whether or not stainless-steel or silver plated, a metallic wine coaster provides a contact of latest elegant to your operate. It’s additionally ornamental, however offers off a special vibe than a stone coaster. Whereas stone coasters have extra of a country look to them, metallic coasters are edgy and up to date. When your visitors see your metallic coasters, they’ll know that your ceremonial dinner is the final phrase in stylish gatherings, and that this can be a social gathering that folks will likely be speaking about for weeks after it’s over. And these metallic coasters are even somewhat cheaper than the stone ones.

Whether or not you select metallic or stone, whether or not your sensibility is up to date and fashionable or rustic and homey, there’s a wine coaster on the market for you. And whether or not it’s fabricated from metallic or stone, it’s certain to satisfy its major goal effectively: to forestall your furnishings from accumulating wine stains. Your tables and counters don’t a lot care what kind of ambiance you’re trying to set at your social gathering. All they actually care is that you just preserve them secure from these dreaded crimson wine stains. In reality, these coasters are so inexpensive that you just may as effectively get a set every of stone and metallic, simply so that you just’re coated.