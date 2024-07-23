Win a signed replica of Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire’s Gunner Seat Neutrona Wand

Fan-based prop producer Rust Metropolis Studio and charitable franchise group the Central Oklahoma Ghostbusters are providing followers the possibility to win a SIGNED reproduction of Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire‘s Ecto-1 Gunner Seat Neutrona Wand with entries now obtainable in help of a worthwhile trigger.

Being autographed by Phoebe Spengler herself, Mckenna Grace, and stunt double Acei Martin, 100% of all donations will go in direction of Martin’s household to help with medical payments whereas her brother battles a uncommon medical situation.

Concerning specifics and particulars of the meticulously crafted reproduction, it features a 3D printed principal physique and rear instrument panel/set off field, real aluminum handles, knobs, banjo ideas, heatsink, set off tip, and entrance and rear cylinders. An genuine Clippard R-331 Valve was additionally sourced alongside a Jupiter electronics package with a scrolling bar graph, static high hat mild, blinking indicator mild, static Slo-Blo mild, vent mild, and a barrel flash activated by the hearth button on the set off field. Rounding issues off, there’s a resin rear grip and a custom-fabricated Gunner Seat correct ahead grip.

Like the actual gunner seat wand props, this reproduction doesn’t have a pop-mech or extending clear barrel, and the pop lever featured on the wand is a dummy, as it’s on the screen-used prop.

Need to enter to win? Seize these particulars beneath:

Every $5 donation secures one entry into the drawing.

You obtain one other entry for each further $5 increment (e.g., $10 for 2 entries, $20 for 4 entries, and so forth.).

Donations are accepted solely by way of PayPal. Ship your donation to [email protected] (Mates and Household most popular) and embrace your NAME and EMAIL deal with within the notes.

A Runner-up prize of a teaser posted signed by Mckenna Grace and Acei Martin can be obtainable

The giveaway will run by way of Sunday, August 4th, 2024. The winner can be drawn randomly and introduced stay on the Rust Metropolis Studio Instagram web page on Monday, August fifth, 2024. Don’t miss this chance to personal a chunk of Ghostbusters historical past and help a worthy trigger!