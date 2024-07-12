Wimbledon men’s semifinals: Live updates, scores as Carlos Alcaraz advances to face Novak Djokovic or Lorenzo Musetti in final

Carlos Alcaraz defeated Daniil Medvedev in Friday’s first males’s semifinal at Wimbledon, 6-7, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4. It is the second straight 12 months that Alcaraz has knocked Medvedev out within the semifinals on the All-England Membership.
Alcaraz will now go for his second consecutive Wimbledon singles title on Sunday towards No. 3 seed Novak Djokovic or No. 25 seed Lorenzo Musetti, who will face off within the second semifinal.
Sunday could possibly be a giant day for the nation of Spain as Alcaraz goes for one more main title and the lads’s soccer staff faces England within the Euro 2024 ultimate.
Within the second matchup of the day, Djokovic can transfer nearer to an all-time file of 25 singles Grand Slam titles with a win over first-time main semifinalist, Musetti, who’s breaking into the top of a giant match for the primary time.
Alcaraz and Djokovic met within the 2023 Wimbledon singles ultimate, a basic, five-set match that noticed Alcaraz conquer the grass courts in London and take residence his first Wimbledon title.
No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz def. No. 5 Daniil Medvedev (6-7, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4)
No. 25 Lorenzo Musetti vs. No. 3 Novak Djokovic
Time: 8:30 a.m. ET
Date: July 12
Location: Centre Courtroom, All-England Membership | London
Fri, July 12, 2024 at 10:10 AM PDT
Musetti appears to be like like he is hitting his stride, pulling off a flashy wrist flick to take an early level. Djokovic punished the child for the cheeky transfer with three straight factors, strategically utilizing the house. Musetti takes the primary benefit off one more robust rally after Djokovic hits the ball out, however loses it, and the 2 commerce benefit for some time earlier than Musetti lastly take the win.
Djokovic 6 0
Musetti 4 2
Fri, July 12, 2024 at 10:02 AM PDT
Musetti takes the primary sport of the set off a specular rally, forcing the ball into the nook. Musetti has been working and is forcing Djokovic to run too, which could have an effect on how they play later within the sport — however it positive makes for some entertaining tennis.
Djokovic 6 0
Musetti 4 1
Fri, July 12, 2024 at 9:54 AM PDT
Regardless of Musetti’s earlier edge, Djokovic begins the set robust — and seemingly somewhat irritated by the rising confidence of the 22-year-old Italian. Djokovic strikes simply via the subsequent factors, forcing a internet error from Musetti to win the sport and take the set.
Djokovic 6
Musetti 4
Fri, July 12, 2024 at 9:50 AM PDT
Djokovic began this sport robust, however Musetti creeps as much as take the win and hold the set going. The younger Italian keep robust via one other rally and battles again towards Djokovic’s lead.
Djokovic 5
Musetti 4
Fri, July 12, 2024 at 9:42 AM PDT
Musetti staves off Djokovic for the subsequent sport.
Djokovic 5
Musetti 3
Fri, July 12, 2024 at 9:38 AM PDT
Djokovic takes the subsequent. Musetti is placing up a very good battle, however it appears to be like like Djokovic shall be taking the primary set.
Djokovic 5
Musetti 2
Fri, July 12, 2024 at 9:33 AM PDT
Djokovic is lastly gaining some management, taking the subsequent two video games. He gained the sixth sport with comparatively simply, however ending with a stellar rally between him and Musetti.
Djokovic 4
Musetti 2
Fri, July 12, 2024 at 9:24 AM PDT
Djokovic takes the subsequent sport, however Musetti comes again to take the subsequent, forcing an error out of Djokovic to take the ultimate level. These two are unexpectedly well-matched, however we’ll see how play modifications because the match continues.
Djokovic 2
Musetti 2
Fri, July 12, 2024 at 9:22 AM PDT
A notable a part of this matchup is the distinction in expertise. Djokovic, the world No. 2, has seven Wimbledon titles underneath his belt and is taking part in in his thirteenth Wimbledone semifinal. Musetti, in the meantime is taking part in in his first Grand Slam semifinal.
Age is one other issue: Djokovic is 37, whereas Musetti is 22.
Djokovic performs nicely on grass, and might use that to his benefit right here. Musetti, although, has endurance on his aspect: He outlasted Taylor Fritz within the quarterfinal to get up to now.
Fri, July 12, 2024 at 9:17 AM PDT
Musetti takes the subsequent sport. This one appears to be like prefer it may be an extended one, if the 2 can stick with it.
Djokovic 1
Musetti 1
Fri, July 12, 2024 at 9:12 AM PDT
The stands are somewhat empty, however issues are already off to a aggressive begin. Djokovic takes the primary sport after some good back-and-forth with Musetti.
Djokovic 1
Musetti 0
Fri, July 12, 2024 at 9:08 AM PDT
Novak Djokovic takes on Lorenzo Musetti
We’re off for the second semifinal of the day, with 24-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic taking up younger Italian Lorenzo Musetti.
Fri, July 12, 2024 at 8:48 AM PDT
Fri, July 12, 2024 at 8:43 AM PDT
Fri, July 12, 2024 at 8:37 AM PDT
Fri, July 12, 2024 at 8:37 AM PDT
Fri, July 12, 2024 at 8:36 AM PDT
That is it. For the second straight 12 months Carlos Alcaraz has knocked out Daniil Medvedev within the Wimbledon semifinals. He’ll now face the winner of Novak Djokovic-Lorenzo Musetti in Sunday’s ultimate.
Medvedev 7 3 4 4
Alcaraz 6 6 6 6
Fri, July 12, 2024 at 8:31 AM PDT
Medvedev holds and stays within the match. Alcaraz will now serve to shut it out.
Medvedev 7 3 4 4
Alcaraz 6 6 6 5
Fri, July 12, 2024 at 8:29 AM PDT
Alcaraz has simply been an excessive amount of for the reason that first set. He takes the eighth sport with a glorious return and is on the verge of advancing to the ultimate.
Medvedev 7 3 4 3
Alcaraz 6 6 6 5
Fri, July 12, 2024 at 8:24 AM PDT
Alcaraz breaks Medvedev once more and he’ll serve to maneuver to inside a sport of profitable this match.
Medvedev 7 3 4 3
Alcaraz 6 6 6 4