Wimbledon men’s semifinals: Live updates, scores as Carlos Alcaraz advances to face Novak Djokovic or Lorenzo Musetti in final

Carlos Alcaraz defeated Daniil Medvedev in Friday’s first males’s semifinal at Wimbledon, 6-7, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4. It is the second straight 12 months that Alcaraz has knocked Medvedev out within the semifinals on the All-England Membership.

Alcaraz will now go for his second consecutive Wimbledon singles title on Sunday towards No. 3 seed Novak Djokovic or No. 25 seed Lorenzo Musetti, who will face off within the second semifinal.

Sunday could possibly be a giant day for the nation of Spain as Alcaraz goes for one more main title and the lads’s soccer staff faces England within the Euro 2024 ultimate.

Within the second matchup of the day, Djokovic can transfer nearer to an all-time file of 25 singles Grand Slam titles with a win over first-time main semifinalist, Musetti, who’s breaking into the top of a giant match for the primary time.

Alcaraz and Djokovic met within the 2023 Wimbledon singles ultimate, a basic, five-set match that noticed Alcaraz conquer the grass courts in London and take residence his first Wimbledon title.

The best way to watch the 2024 Wimbledon males’s semifinals

No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz def. No. 5 Daniil Medvedev (6-7, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4)

No. 25 Lorenzo Musetti vs. No. 3 Novak Djokovic

Time: 8:30 a.m. ET

Date: July 12

Location: Centre Courtroom, All-England Membership | London

Channel: ESPN

Stream: FuboTV, ESPN+

