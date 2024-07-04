Wimbledon: Andy Murray’s farewell begins with doubles defeat

Andy Murray’s Wimbledon farewell bought off to a tough begin on Thursday as he was knocked out of the lads’s doubles within the first spherical alongside his older brother Jamie with a 7-6 (6), 6-4 loss to Australian pair Rinky Hijikata and John Friends.

Clearly having his motion restricted by again ache, Andy Murray needed to depend on his service sport as he battled by means of the straight-sets defeat that probably leaves him with one match left to play on the event.

The 2-time Wimbledon singles champion withdrew from his first-round singles match on Tuesday, having not recovered in time from a spinal cyst process that left him with diminished feeling in his proper leg.

Editor’s Picks 2 Associated

Nonetheless, Murray’s choice to take to the court docket alongside his brother within the doubles generated appreciable pleasure on the All England Membership as supporters reckoned with the prospect of seeing the British tennis legend compete on the championships for one remaining time.

The British duo had been welcomed onto Centre Courtroom with a standing ovation by a raucous residence assist for what was the primary males’s doubles opening-round match to be performed on the primary present court docket since 1995.

Having taken the primary sport with a fierce drive down the center, Murray first reached for his again on the finish of the second. He winced in ache and took each alternative to stretch his again between factors.

Regardless of his health points, Murray nearly secured the primary break of the match within the fifth sport when a candy forehand down the road from Hijikata’s serve introduced up deuce, however the Australians had been capable of maintain.

With a tiebreak wanted to separate the 2 pairs after they traded video games, the Murrays let a 6-5 set level lead slip as two high-class photographs from Hijikata — a forehand down the road previous Jamie Murray, adopted by a volley down the center — put the Brits on the again foot.

Centre Courtroom had been handled to their first Murray roar of the match as Jamie Murray, a two-time doubles Grand Slam champion, secured the primary break of serve by lurching ahead to the web and sending again a volley that Hijikata and Friends had been unable to succeed in.

Andy Murray gave the impression to be taking part in by means of ache in the course of the match. Jordan Pettitt/PA Pictures through Getty Pictures

However the Australian duo broke straight again in a seventh sport to maneuver right into a 4-3 lead that appeared to interrupt the Brits’ resolve. And so it proved, as Hijikata and Friends navigated the remaining video games to maneuver into the second spherical on the Murrays’ expense.

Requested about his ideas on taking part in doubles together with his brother, Andy instructed the BBC, “Yeah it was clearly actually particular. We by no means bought the prospect to do it earlier than. There was an opportunity this 12 months.

“Jamie’s normal accomplice was taking part in with Neal Skupski, so he requested me. Clearly it was a little bit of a race towards time to try to get out right here, and bodily it wasn’t straightforward as we speak, however I am glad we had been capable of get out right here and do that one time collectively.”

Andy Murray is because of take to the court docket once more later this week after Wimbledon organizers introduced on Wednesday that he had entered the combined doubles draw alongside fellow Brit Emma Raducanu after the pair got a wild-card entry. The combined doubles competitors begins on Friday.

Wimbledon can even not be the final time that he’ll play skilled tennis. Whereas Murray has mentioned that he’ll retire this summer time, he’s planning to make his remaining bow on the Paris Olympics, which begin later this month at Roland Garros.