Wimbledon 2024: Here’s how to watch on TV, betting odds and more you should know

Tips on how to watch Wimbledon on TV

— Within the U.S.: Tennis Channel, ESPN

— Different international locations are listed right here.

Betting favorites for Wimbledon

Aryna Sabalenka and Jannik Sinner are listed because the favorites to win the singles championships on the All England Membership, in line with BetMGM Sportsbook. The third-seeded Sabalenka — a two-time Australian Open champion and twice a semifinalist at Wimbledon — is a +333 money-line decide, forward of No. 1 seed Iga Swiatek (+400), 2022 champion Elena Rybakina (+650) and No. 2 Coco Gauff (+700). The highest-seeded Sinner is listed at +160, forward of defending champion Carlos Alcaraz (+175) and Novak Djokovic (+400), with an enormous drop-off to the following selection, No. 4 seed Alexander Zverev (+1000).

Primary details about Wimbledon

The positioning is the All England Membership. The floor is grass courts. Girls play best-of-three-set matches; males play best-of-five-set matches. Not like the opposite three Grand Slam tennis tournaments, there aren’t any night time classes; a curfew prevents play previous 11 p.m. The occasion lasts 14 days, together with play now on the center Sunday, which till 2022 was not used for competitors besides on 4 events when rain created a backlog of matches. There are retractable roofs on Centre Court docket and No. 1 Court docket.

The highest seeds at Wimbledon

Iga Swiatek is the top-seeded girl. Jannik Sinner is the top-seeded man.

Who performs at Wimbledon on Monday?

Carlos Alcaraz will open play at Centre Court docket on Day 1 of the match, an honor reserved for the returning males’s champion. He performs qualifier Mark Lajal at 1:30 p.m. native time (1230 GMT, 8:30 a.m. EDT). Subsequent in the primary stadium is 2021 U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu towards No. 22 seed Ekaterina Alexandrova, which might begin at round 4 p.m. native time (1500 GMT, 11 a.m. EDT), adopted by No. 2 Coco Gauff towards Caroline Dolehide in an all-American match. The highest-seeded man, Jannik Sinner, meets Yannick Hanfmann in Monday’s final match at No. 1 Court docket, which might start at round 5 p.m. native time (1600 GMT, midday EDT). Final yr’s girls’s champion, Marketa Vondrousova, will start Centre Court docket play on Tuesday.

Will Andy Murray play at Wimbledon?

Two-time champion Andy Murray stated Sunday he nonetheless is just not certain whether or not he’s match sufficient to compete in singles. His first match is scheduled for Tuesday, and he’ll wait till after a apply session and extra medical exams Monday to decide.

The Wimbledon schedule

— Monday-Tuesday: First Spherical (Girls and Males)

— July 3-4: Second Spherical (Girls and Males)

— July 5-6: Third Spherical (Girls and Males)

— July 7-8: Fourth Spherical (Girls and Males)

— July 9-10: Quarterfinals (Girls and Males)

— July 11: Girls’s Semifinals

— July 12: Males’s Semifinals

— July 13: Girls’s Last

— July 14: Males’s Last

A quiz about Wimbledon

What you might want to examine tennis and Wimbledon

Wimbledon’s defending champions

Marketa Vondrousova earned her first Grand Slam title a yr in the past on the All England Membership, defeating Ons Jabeur 6-4, 6-4 to grow to be the primary unseeded girl to win Wimbledon. Carlos Alcaraz bought previous Novak Djokovic 1-6, 7-6 (6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 for his first trophy at Wimbledon and second at a significant (a complete he not too long ago raised to a few by profitable the French Open). Djokovic had received 4 consecutive titles on the All England Membership and 7 total.

Prize cash at Wimbledon

Whole prize cash at Wimbledon in 2024 is rising to a file 50 million kilos, which is about $64 million — a rise of practically 12% from final yr. The 2 singles champions every will obtain 2.7 million kilos, about $3.45 million.

Numbers to learn about Wimbledon

7 — The variety of girls who’ve received Wimbledon within the final seven years: Marketa Vondrousova, Elena Rybakina, Ash Barty, Simona Halep, Angelique Kerber, Garbiñe Muguruza, Serena Williams.

12 — The variety of British males within the Wimbledon singles draw this yr, essentially the most since there have been 14 in 1978.

What was stated at Wimbledon?

“The draw is absolutely open within the girls’s draw, for certain. I feel we are able to count on many surprises … on the grass courts. I really feel such as you by no means know what’s going to occur there.” — Marketa Vondrousova, the 2023 Wimbledon champion

“I’m hoping that with every day that passes, the probability of me with the ability to play will improve.” — Andy Murray, a two-time Wimbledon champion who had surgical procedure to take away a cyst on his spinal wire on June 22.

