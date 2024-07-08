Wimbledon 2024: Emma Raducanu out, no Brits left in singles

Emma Raducanu misplaced within the Wimbledon spherical of 16 towards Lulu Solar. Photograph by Daniel Kopatsch/Getty Photographs

Emma Raducanu has been knocked out of Wimbledon after struggling a three-set defeat to New Zealander Lulu Solar on Centre Courtroom on Sunday.

Solar received 6-2, 5-7, 6-2 securing herself a spot within the quarterfinals. Regardless of dropping, the match marked the furthest Raducanu has progressed in a Grand Slam since profitable the US Open in 2021.

The 21-year-old, who missed final yr’s match after present process surgical procedure on each wrists and an ankle, has been in spectacular type on the grass court docket and had not dropped a single set in her first three matches.

Nevertheless, Raducanu struggled with Solar’s tempo all through the sport, failing to safe the primary set as her opponent’s highly effective forehand proved an excessive amount of of a problem for Raducanu to beat.

Through the second set, the match adopted function Raducanu fought again to revive parity and take the match to a deciding set.

A fall within the first recreation of the ultimate set hindered Raducanu’s bodily means as she rolled her ankle and underwent a medical timeout. Solar took benefit and leapt right into a lead, ending the match by profitable three consecutive video games to safe her ticket into the quarterfinals.

“I am simply extremely … I do not even have the phrases proper now,” an emotional Solar stated afterwards.

“Strolling via to heart court docket, I used to be similar to wow. Trying round and taking all of it in for the primary time. I am simply tremendous joyful. It is such an incredible expertise for me.”

When requested about her opponent, Solar stated: “It was an important match towards her, she actually dug deep in there to [try to] get the win from me.

“I actually needed to battle tooth and nail towards her. She’s clearly going to run for each ball and battle till the top.”

Raducanu was the final Brit standing within the singles tournaments after British No. 1 Katie Boulter was knocked out by compatriot Harriet Dart, who then conceded to Wang Xinyu within the fourth spherical.

The previous U.S. Open winner ready to enter the combined doubles competitors with Andy Murray in his ultimate look at Wimbledon however withdrew attributable to ongoing struggles with wrist ache on Saturday.