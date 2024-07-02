Wimbledon 2024: Andy Murray set for doubles; out of singles

Andy Murray has withdrawn from his first-round match at Wimbledon towards Tomas Machac and confirmed he has performed his last singles match on the championships.

Murray, 37, continues to be within the draw for the doubles, the place he’ll play alongside brother Jamie. Nonetheless, having had a process on a spinal cyst on June 22, Andy Murray has not recovered in time to play singles. He stated he would decide on his health on the final minute, and with him set to start out his Wimbledon marketing campaign on Tuesday towards world No. 38 Machac, he has withdrawn from the singles match. Murray has been changed within the singles by fortunate loser David Goffin from Belgium.

In an announcement, Murray’s crew stated: “Sadly, regardless of working extremely laborious on his restoration since his operation simply over every week in the past, Andy has taken the very troublesome resolution to not play the singles this 12 months.

“As you possibly can think about, he’s extraordinarily disillusioned however has confirmed that he can be enjoying within the doubles with Jamie and appears ahead to competing at Wimbledon for the final time.”

Murray stated final week that he plans to retire after this summer season’s Olympics. The dream state of affairs was that Murray would play singles at each Wimbledon and at Paris 2024 however, although he was shut to creating a miracle restoration, his last act on the grass court docket championships can be in doubles.

It is going to be the primary time he is performed alongside Jamie at Wimbledon, a spot the place he has skilled a few of his most interesting moments within the sport. Murray gained the singles title each in 2013 and 2016 — to sit down alongside his US Open 2012 triumph — and he has secured his spot as considered one of Britain’s most interesting athletes. However he had hoped to have one final crack at singles at SW19.

The three-time Grand Slam-winner had scans after this 12 months’s French Open which confirmed up the cyst. On the time it was not an enormous concern, however by the point Queen’s started, the cyst had grown. That noticed him lose coordination and expertise taking pictures pains in his again and proper leg throughout his second-round match with Jordan Thompson on June 19. He was compelled to withdraw after which had the process on June 22.

Such a process normally comes with a six-week restoration time, however Murray was making good progress, returning to the court docket final Wednesday. A day later, he issued a public assertion insisting he wished to play at Wimbledon “yet another time.”

He’ll get his want, however solely within the doubles competitors, with the restoration not fairly fast sufficient for his liking. After Wimbledon, Murray will flip consideration to Paris 2024 the place he stays within the combine for each singles and doubles. He heads there as a two-time gold medal winner, having gained at London 2012 and Rio 2016. If he makes the Olympics then he plans to retire from the game.

“All the discussions and conversations that I’ve had with my crew are that I am not going to play previous this summer season,” Murray stated final week. “Clearly I’ve had the dialog with my household, and I’ve a household vacation booked the week after the Olympics.

“I am not planning on going over to New York [for the US Open]. However then I additionally don’t need the final time that I performed on a tennis court docket to be what occurred at Queen’s both. Once more, I do know that there is extra necessary issues on the earth than how I end enjoying my final tennis match or the place I completed enjoying my final tennis match.

“However due to what I put into the game over the past nevertheless a few years, I might a minimum of prefer to exit enjoying a correct match the place I am a minimum of aggressive, not what occurred at Queen’s.

“I am unable to say for certain that if I wasn’t capable of play at Wimbledon, and I did not get well in time to play on the Olympics that I would not contemplate attempting to play one other match someplace. But when I can play at Wimbledon and if I can play on the Olympics, that is most certainly going to be it, yeah.”