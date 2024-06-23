‘Willy Wonka’ Musical Parody Releases Riki Lindhome Song

Earlier this yr, numerous actors had been questioning their life selections after answering an add to work at a Willy Wonka expertise in Scotland. Organizers marketed it as an “immersive expertise” that might transport Willy Wonka followers to a “magical realm.” They used lush, AI-generated artwork helped lure patrons to the occasion, which turned out to be something however magical. The expertise was housed at a shabby warehouse that was so miserable it earned comparisons to a meth lab, and it in the end made worldwide headlines for simply how unhealthy it was.

Now, songwriter Riki Lindhome is questioning the life selections of one of many actors concerned in a brand new observe for Willy’s Sweet Spectacular, an upcoming parody of that disastrous, Fyre Fest-style Willy Wonka occasion. Within the music (under), Lindhome channels the expertise of Kirsty Paterson, who performed the unhappy Oompah Loompa in the actual viral expertise and can also be concerned within the musical.

“This music is for everybody who’s, was, or has tried to be an actor,” mentioned Lindhome, recognized for her band Garfunkel and Oates and appearing work on Netflix’s Wednesday. “Once I noticed the look on Kirsty Paterson’s face, I simply thought, ‘I’ve been there. All of us have.’”

New songs for the occasion have been dropping weekly, main as much as stage studying set for the Edinburgh Fringe Fest in August. John Stamos beforehand launched a observe from the musical, which hails from The Little Mermaid Reside producer Richard Kraft, and his Kraft-Engel Productions. Tova Litvin, and Doug Rockwell and Daniel Mertzlufft are among the many different songwriters concerned.