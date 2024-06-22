Willie Nelson To Miss The Opening Dates Of The Outlaw Country Tour Due To Illness

ALPHARETTA, Georgia (CelebrityAccess) — Nation legend Willie Nelson dropped out of the touring Outlaw Music Competition’s cease in Georgia this weekend, simply hours earlier than he was scheduled to take the stage.

On Friday, Nelson’s crew introduced that the 91-year-old performer wouldn’t be showing at Outlaw Nation throughout its cease in Alpharetta attributable to an sickness.

“We remorse to tell you that Willie Nelson isn’t feeling properly and per medical doctors orders, has been suggested to relaxation for the subsequent 4 days. He’s anticipated to make a fast restoration and be a part of the Outlaw Music Competition tour subsequent week,” the assertion shared on social media said.

In line with the assertion, the present will go on with scheduled performances from Bob Dylan, Robert Plant & Allison Krauss, and Celisse, together with Lukas Nelson and the Household Band who will carry out a collection of Willie Nelson’s basic hits whereas he’s on the mend.

The live performance at Ameris Financial institution Ampitheatre in Alpharetta serves because the kick-off to Blackbird Presents’ Outlaw Nation Music Competition’s 2024 tour.

Nelson may even miss tour stops at PNC Financial institution Pavilion in Charlotte, North Carolina on Saturday, and Coastal Credit score Union Music Park in Raleigh, North Carolina on Sunday.