Willie Nelson Shares Health Update After Canceling Concert Appearances

Willie Nelson missed the primary evening of the “Outlaw Music Pageant Tour” on account of an sickness.

The “Outlaw Music Pageant Tour” kicked off on the Ameris Financial institution Amphitheater in Alpharetta, Georgia on June 21. Hours earlier than showtime, the 91-year-old introduced that he was unable to carry out through a press release on social media.

“We remorse to tell you that Willie Nelson shouldn’t be feeling properly and, per physician’s orders, has been suggested to relaxation for the subsequent 4 days,” the assertion learn. “He’s anticipated to make a fast restoration and be a part of the Outlaw Music Pageant tour subsequent week.”

In an e-mail assertion to TODAY.com, a consultant for Nelson shared a brand new replace on the singer’s well being.

“Willie will probably be nice. I reside in Los Angeles and can fly subsequent week to see the performances on the east coast. I can’t wait,” the assertion learn.

In Nelson’s absence, his son, Lukas Nelson and the Household Band, will carry out a “particular set” that included a few of Nelson’s basic tunes and different songs, as per the assertion shared on social media.

Bob Dylan, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, and Celisse have been anticipated to carry out their units as scheduled for the primary evening of the tour.

Whereas Nelson was ordered to relaxation for 4 days, he didn’t announce the particular date he would return to the stage.

The tour continues on June 22 in Charlotte, North Carolina, June 23 in Raleigh, North Carolina and resumes after a brief break on June 26 in Virginia Seashore, Virginia.

The 2024 “Outlaw Music Pageant Tour” was introduced on social media again in February, with Nelson sharing a publish on Instagram on the time that celebrating “an unbelievable lineup of legendary artists.”

“This 12 months’s Outlaw Music Pageant Tour guarantees to be the largest and greatest but with this lineup of legendary artists,” Nelson shared in a press release on the tour’s web site. “I’m thrilled to get again on the highway once more with my household and associates taking part in the music we love for the followers we love.”

The Outlaw Music Pageant initially debuted in 2016 in Scranton Pennsylvania and included acts akin to Chris Stapleton, Luke Combs, Eric Church, Sheryl Crow, and extra.

Nelson is not the one legendary artist to overlook out on performances on account of well being points.

On the finish of Could, Bruce Springsteen postponed a number of live shows in Europe after he was ordered by medical doctors to “not carry out for the subsequent ten days.” In September 2023, the “Born to Run” singer additionally postponed the remaining 2023 live performance dates as he recovered from peptic ulcer illness.

In August 2019, Nelson practically canceled his “On the Street Once more” tour on account of sickness. After asserting on Aug. 7, 2019 that he needed to cancel his tour on account of a “respiratory drawback” he wanted to get addressed by medical doctors, an replace was shared the next day that he was “resting and getting higher” and the tour would resume on Sept. 6.