Willie Nelson Returns to the Stage After Missing Shows Due to Health

Fireworks reveals are cool, however seeing Willie Nelson’s return to the stage on Independence Day could also be priceless.

On Thursday, July 4, the nation music legend made an look at his annual 4th of July Picnic occasion at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in Camden, New Jersey, after well being considerations compelled him to quickly step away from touring.

Based on movies posted through social media, Nelson, 91, instantly obtained a standing ovation when he walked on stage in darkish denim denims, a cowboy hat and a black T-shirt with the phrase “legalize” printed on prime.

“He’s bbaaacccckkkkk,” Nelson wrote through Instagram on Thursday with footage of the group visibly excited to see the Grammy winner once more.

Nelson proceeded to sit on a stool and commenced taking part in a number of hits, together with “On the Highway Once more,” “Mammas Don’t Let Your Infants Develop As much as Be Cowboys” and “Angel Flying Too Near the Floor.”

As an added deal with for concertgoers, Nelson carried out his new tune “The Border” for the primary time reside.

Previously two weeks, Nelson has missed a number of appearances on the touring Outlaw Music Competition attributable to “physician’s orders.” (The tour options an unprecedented lineup together with headliners Willie Nelson & Household, Bob Dylan, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss and extra artists.)

“We remorse to tell you that Willie Nelson will not be feeling properly and, per physician’s orders, has been suggested to relaxation for the following 4 days,” Nelson’s staff shared through X on June 21. “Within the meantime, [Willie’s son] Lukas Nelson and the Household Band will carry out a particular set to incorporate Willie’s classics and different songs.”

Thank You! You have got efficiently subscribed.

Associated: 2024’s Music Festivals: Bonnaroo, Limitless Sunsets and Extra

The brand new yr continues to be younger, however the calendar is already filled with music festivals showcasing artists of all genres — and drawing within the greatest celebs. Competition season is often characterised abruptly collaborations, main style moments and controversy, and 2024 will possible be no totally different. From Boston to L.A., dozens of various occasions […]

This isn’t the primary time Nelson has skilled a well being scare. He almost canceled a 2019 tour attributable to a “respiratory downside.” The reveals, nonetheless, have been merely postponed to later within the yr after Nelson assured followers he was “resting and getting higher.”

When requested to share the key to his longevity, the artist mentioned all of it begins with a constructive perspective.

“I recognize every little thing I get and I’ve been fortunate,” he advised Forbes in April 2023. “I’m somewhat bit amazed that I’m to start with nonetheless right here, [And] I’m having a very good time. I’m having fun with the singing, I believe it’s good for me. Individuals come up, immediately, pay some cash to return hear me or any person sing, and it’s an ideal power change on the market and I stay up for it each time.”