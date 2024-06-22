Willie Nelson pulls out of Friday’s Outlaw Music Festival in Alpharetta due to illness – WABE

Music legend Willie Nelson canceled his headlining look at a music competition in Alpharetta simply hours earlier than he was set to carry out.
An announcement was posted to his Instagram account late Friday afternoon saying Nelson wasn’t feeling effectively and was advised by docs to relaxation for 4 days.
The occasion at Ameris Financial institution Ampitheatre in Alpharetta is that this yr’s kickoff to the Outlaw Music Pageant that Nelson helped set up. It seems Nelson can even miss the tour stops on Saturday in Charlotte and Sunday in Raleigh.
Nelson, 91, “is anticipated to make a fast restoration,” in response to the assertion.
Bob Dylan, Robert Plant and Alison Krauss, and Celisse are nonetheless scheduled to carry out. Nelson’s son Lukas and his band can even carry out a set that features Willie Nelson’s songs.
The Outlaw Music Pageant debuted in 2016, in response to Billboard. This yr’s tour runs via September.
Nelson is finest identified for traditional songs reminiscent of “At all times on My Thoughts,” “On the Street Once more” and “Mammas Don’t Let Your Infants Develop as much as be Cowboys” (with Waylon Jennings).
He just lately appeared on Beyoncé’s album “Cowboy Carter” and re-recorded his cowl of the tune “Cowboys Are Ceaselessly, Secretly Keen on Every Different” with Orville Peck.