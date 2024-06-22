Willie Nelson pulls out of Friday’s Outlaw Music Festival in Alpharetta due to illness – WABE

Music legend Willie Nelson canceled his headlining look at a music competition in Alpharetta simply hours earlier than he was set to carry out.

An announcement was posted to his Instagram account late Friday afternoon saying Nelson wasn’t feeling effectively and was advised by docs to relaxation for 4 days.

The occasion at Ameris Financial institution Ampitheatre in Alpharetta is that this yr’s kickoff to the Outlaw Music Pageant that Nelson helped set up. It seems Nelson can even miss the tour stops on Saturday in Charlotte and Sunday in Raleigh.