Willie Nelson Cancels Outlaw Music Festival Shows on ‘Doctor’s Orders’

Nation music legend Willie Nelson canceled a number of appearances on the touring Outlaw Music Pageant on “physician’s orders.”

“We remorse to tell you that Willie Nelson isn’t feeling effectively and, per physician’s orders, has been suggested to relaxation for the subsequent 4 days,” Nelson’s staff shared by way of his account on X on Friday, June 21. “Within the meantime, [Willie Nelson’s son] Lukas Nelson and the Household Band will carry out a particular set to incorporate Willie’s classics and different songs.”

The 91-year-old singer behind such hits as “On The Highway Once more” and “Seven Spanish Angels” missed a efficiency in Alpharetta, Georgia, and also will sit out two North Carolina stops in Raleigh and Charlotte. Nelson’s staff expects him to rejoin the competition subsequent week.

The touring competition additionally boasts Bob Dylan, Robert Plant and Alison Krauss, John Mellencamp and Billy Strings as headliners. The fest began in 2016 and is curated by Nelson. Friday’s Alpharetta present was the launch of the 2024 version, which is able to run via September.

“This 12 months’s Outlaw Music Pageant Tour guarantees to be the largest and greatest but with this lineup of legendary artists,” Nelson mentioned of this 12 months’s lineup on the competition’s web site. “I’m thrilled to get again on the highway once more with my household and buddies enjoying the music we love for the followers we love.”

Nelson has been sidelined by well being scares previously. He very almost canceled the 2019 tour as a consequence of a “respiratory drawback.” Nonetheless, these dates had been merely postponed to later within the 12 months after Nelson assured followers he was “resting and getting higher.”

Nelson lately shared a duet with homosexual, masked nation singer Orville Peck in honor of Delight Month. The pair coated Ned Sublette’s queer nation basic “Cowboys Are Steadily Secretly Keen on Every Different” for Peck’s forthcoming duets album, Stampede.

Nelson is outwardly keen on duets, having launched two whole albums of them with fellow outlaw nation legends Waylon Jennings and Merle Haggard and ridden a number of famous person duets to the highest of the nation music charts (1983’s “Pancho and Lefty” with Haggard, 1984’s “To All The Ladies I’ve Cherished Earlier than” with Julio Iglesias and 1984’s “Seven Spanish Angels” with Ray Charles). Peck mentioned that the Sublette cowl was Nelson’s concept.

“Willie stored speaking about how the subject material on this music was extra necessary than ever,” Peck instructed Rolling Stone. “It’s so encouraging to have actual allies like Willie that aren’t afraid to face proudly subsequent to us.”