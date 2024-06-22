Willie Nelson cancels appearances in Georgia, North Carolina this weekend over health concerns

article

Nation music legend Willie Nelson has bowed out of his scheduled efficiency on Friday night.

The 91-year-old nation singer was scheduled to carry out together with Bob Dylan, Robert Plant& Alison Krauss, and Celisse as a part of the Outlaw Music Pageant at Ameris Financial institution Amphitheater in Alpharetta.

In an announcement posted to his Fb web page, representatives writing:

“We remorse to tell you that Willie Nelson will not be feeling nicely and, per physician’s orders, has been suggested to relaxation for the following 4 days. He’s anticipated to make a fast restoration and be part of the Outlaw Music Pageant tour subsequent week. Within the meantime, Lukas Nelson and the Household Band, together with a couple of visitors, will carry out a particular set to incorporate Willie’s classics and different songs.”

The tour is scheduled to cease in Charlotte on Saturday and Raleigh on Sunday. Officers say the artist won’t be a part of these exhibits.

It’s unclear if he will likely be again for a cease at Virginia Seashore on June 26.