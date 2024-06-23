Willie Nelson, 91, cancels Outlaw Music Festival Tour appearances due to illness

Nation Music legend Willie Nelson is on the highway once more however didn’t carry out at Friday night time’s Outlaw Music Competition in Georgia.

Nelson missed the primary star-studded Outlaw Music Competition Tour present due to an sickness.

A put up on Nelson’s Instagram web page mentioned he was ‘not feeling properly’ and had been advised to relaxation for the following 4 days.

“We remorse to tell you that Willie Nelson is just not feeling properly and, per physician’s orders, has been suggested to relaxation for the following 4 days,” the assertion learn. “He’s anticipated to make a fast restoration and be part of the Outlaw Music Competition tour subsequent week.”

In a present of help, Lukas Nelson and the household band stepped in, performing a set that includes notable traditional information from Willie Nelson’s discography.

Nelson, 91, is the headliner for the Outlaw Music Competition Tour. Different artists embrace Bob Dylan, Robert Plant, and Alison Krauss.

Based on the assertion, Nelson is predicted to rejoin the tour as quickly as subsequent week.

