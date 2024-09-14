Will there be a Season 5 of 'Emily in Paris'? What we know so far

Will there be a Season 5 of ‘Emily in Paris’? What we know so far

by

Season 4 spoilers forward.

Phew! That was fairly the European journey Emily Cooper had this season. From the French Alps to the piazzas of Rome, it has been a busy season for Emily. And as Lily Collins says, “Nobody loves a vacation like Emily Cooper.”

However is Emily completely shifting to Rome? The brief reply isn’t any.

Collection creator Darren Star, in a post-season interview with The Hollywood Reporter, confirmed that Emily will not be leaving Paris.

“We’ll spend a while in Rome. However she didn’t change her Instagram deal with to Emily in Rome,” Star stated. “…They are often in multiple metropolis, and Emily can spend time in Rome. She will be able to spend time in Paris, too. She’s not leaving Paris.”

Want a break? Play the USA TODAY Each day Crossword Puzzle.

Leave a Reply