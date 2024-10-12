Will the northern lights be visible again tonight? See latest forecast

Will the northern lights be visible again tonight? See latest forecast

If you happen to missed the attractive purple, blue and purple lights that illuminated the night time sky Thursday, Friday night time might offer you one other likelihood.

The Nationwide Oceanic Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) House Climate Prediction Heart mentioned that the Sturdy (G3) Geomagnetic Storm Watch can be seen on Friday night time.  

“The underlying trigger for this exercise is reducing because it passes over Earth, one thing known as the coronal mass ejection, or CME for brief,” Shawn Dahl, NOAA’s House Climate Prediction Heart Service Coordinator, advised USA TODAY. “What that may be a discharge and explosion of photo voltaic materials and powerful magnetic fields, and on this case, this occurred the night of the eighth of October and it arrived in pressure yesterday morning right here.”

