Will The Bitcoin Price Close Out July In Green Or Red? Historical Data Gives Direction

To this point in July, the Bitcoin value has proven optimistic motion, rising from the bearish pattern of June and rising to new month-to-month highs. Whereas this improve has been encouraging, it nonetheless leaves doubt within the hearts of traders, because the BTC value stays under $70,000. With the month drawing near a fast finish, the query stays if the Bitcoin value will end out this month within the inexperienced or if it can succumb to the bears as soon as once more.

How Bitcoin Worth Has Carried out Traditionally

Historic knowledge can typically be helpful for traders in the case of risky property comparable to Bitcoin, because it may present perception into the place the value is headed subsequent. For one, the BTC value has repeated the identical tendencies, a kind of being the four-year cycle of the bull markets.

On the shorter timeframe, taking a look at month-to-month efficiency may also be a useful indicator for the place the Bitcoin value may be headed subsequent, particularly bearing in mind how the months main as much as July have additionally carried out compared to historic knowledge.

Utilizing knowledge from Coinglass, we will see that the month-to-month returns for Bitcoin for the primary quarter of the 12 months stayed in step with performances from 2023. The primary three months of January, February, and March have all been inexperienced, similar to it was final 12 months.

Nonetheless, within the second quarter, the Bitcoin value took an fascinating flip when it comes to month-to-month efficiency. As a substitute of sticking with earlier performances, every month has accomplished the alternative of what occurred in the identical month in 2023.

For instance, in April 2023, Bitcoin noticed optimistic month-to-month returns of two.81%, however in April 2024, it turned destructive as the value crashed 14.76%. This was the case for each Could and June, with an 11.07% improve in Could 2024 in comparison with a 6.98% decline in Could 2023, and a 6.96% decline in June 2024 in comparison with an 11.98% improve in June 2023.

Going into the third quarter of the 12 months, Bitcoin appears to be following the pattern that began within the second quarter. With solely per week left to go in July, the Bitcoin value is already up 7.27%, in comparison with a 4.02% decline in July 2023.

Now, if the third quarter goes in the identical course because the second quarter, it implies that July may end out July 2024 within the inexperienced. Moreover, on condition that August 2023 noticed the BTC value shut out the month with an 11.29% loss, it bodes nicely for the value, as this might level to a rise in value going into August as nicely.

Featured picture created with Dall.E, chart from Tradingview.com