Will Taylor Swift Be At The 2024 Paris Olympics?

Taylor Swift’s cease in Paris on her record-breaking “Eras Tour” introduced the debut of an period, a brand new setlist and her 87th present.

However does she have plans to return to the Metropolis of Lights?

Throughout the Olympics, Swift will proceed the worldwide leg of her tour. Her final present in Europe is Aug. 20 in London.

However there are gaps within the singer’s schedule. For instance, she doesn’t have a live performance scheduled on July 26, the day of the opening ceremonies, nor on Aug. 11, the tip of the Summer time Video games.

She does have reveals July 27-28 in Munich, Germany, Aug. 1-3 in Warsaw, Poland, and Aug. 8-10 in Vienna, Austria, with every metropolis lower than three hours away from Paris by aircraft.

So, contemplating Swift made it to the Las Vegas Tremendous Bowl Feb. 11 after performing in Tokyo, Japan, Feb. 10, it is actually attainable for her to make an look in Paris.

Swift has not publicly commented whether or not or not she plans to attend the 2024 Olympics.

Taylor Swift has carried out in France, England, Germany, Italy, Spain and extra on the European leg of her “Eras Tour.” Andreas Rentz/TAS24 / Getty Photos for TAS Rights Mana

Swift has ties to Workforce USA’s ladies’s gymnastics staff. In 2021, after Simone Biles withdrew from the Tokyo Olympics, Swift narrated a video tribute to the gymnast, spotlighting her accomplishments with the background observe, “This Is Me Making an attempt.” The singer additionally lent her voice to a trailer hyping up Suni Lee and Jade Carey.

Earlier this 12 months, Biles and Swift shared a candy interplay on X. The gymnast, who formally launched her Olympic comeback in August 2023, has been utilizing Swift’s tune “…Prepared For It?” for her flooring routine.

“Watched this so many instances and nonetheless unready,” Swift said in a tweet, responding to a video of Biles’ efficiency on the U.S. Olympic gymnastics trials.

Swift, together with Taste Flav, has additionally supported the ladies’s water polo staff. In Might, she gave the staff VIP tickets to one in every of her “Eras Tour” present in Paris.

Nonetheless, her favourite sport nonetheless appears to be soccer (the American model, that’s) attributable to her romance with Kansas Chiefs tight finish Travis Kelce.

Here is a have a look at the remainder of Swift’s worldwide “Eras Tour” schedule, earlier than she returns stateside: