Will Smith’s BET Awards Performance Features Song ‘You Can Make It’

Will Smith hit the BET Awards stage Sunday night time to carry out a brand-new music, “You Can Make It,” backed by the Sunday Service Choir, Chandler Moore and Kirk Franklin.

Smith kicked off the efficiency standing on what was meant to appear to be lava, surrounded by hearth and rapping lyrics together with: “The darker the hell you gotta endure / The brighter the heaven you get to take pleasure in / The more durable the autumn, the upper you soar / God opens a window when the satan closes the door / Imagine me, they tried to bleed Will Smith / Within the rearview, I see adversity was the present / To carry me greater items requires religion / So dry your eyes and then you definitely’ll discover a method / Out of the insanity, out of the maze / And out of the saddest into the rays / The darkest of nights turns into day / And each storm runs out of rain.”

He was joined by Sunday Service Choir, Fridayy and Franklin on the stage for a rousing efficiency that drew numerous cheers from the viewers, who gave him a standing ovation. The efficiency additionally featured what appeared like rain, ending with the fireplace being put out and extra inspiring lyrics rapped by Smith: “No person will get a straightforward trip / All of us have a cross to bear / However there’s knowledge in that fireside / And each second of your life is a brand-new alternative / We aren’t being punished, we’re being cast / Dance in your darkest moments.”

Afterward, Smith tweeted a video of the efficiency, writing “I’ve returned House! The comeback is at all times larger than the setback.”

Forward of the present, particulars concerning the music and his efficiency had been unknown. When BET introduced the information final week, it didn’t provide something additional beyone a quote from Connie Orlando, government vp specials, music programming and music technique at BET: “From his begin as a rapper to the Contemporary Prince to being a field workplace king as one of many Dangerous Boys, Will Smith is actually a worldwide icon, and we’re honored to welcome him again to grace the BET Awards stage. We sit up for Will including to one more defining night time for the tradition that isn’t to be missed.”

Nevertheless, on Friday, Smith dropped the music, that includes Fridayy and the Sunday Service Choir.

“Who hasn’t been in a darkish place? Who hasn’t gone via the fireplace? What connects us is figuring out that you’re not alone,” Sunday Service posted on Instagram on Friday. “Will Smith reminds us of that widespread connection! That should you’re keen, there are life classes in darkish locations! The journey not solely produces therapeutic, but in addition gives development and knowledge.”

Smith, in fact, made it huge as one-half of the hip-hop duo DJ Jazzy Jeff & the Contemporary Prince, with hits together with “Mother and father Simply Don’t Perceive,” “A Nightmare on My Road” and “Summertime,” earlier than launching a profitable solo profession (“Gettin’ Jiggy Wit It,” “Miami”).

He went on to star within the hit sitcom The Contemporary Prince of Bel-Air earlier than embarking a profitable movie profession, with hits together with the Dangerous Boys franchise, the Males in Black franchise and Independence Day. He has been nominated for an Oscar 4 occasions, profitable greatest main actor in 2022 for King Richard. That additionally was the 12 months of the notorious slapping incident, whereby Smith took to the stage and bodily assaulted presenter Chris Rock after the latter made a joke about Smith’s spouse, Jada Pinkett Smith. Smith later apologized and introduced he was resigning from the Academy and has been banned from showing at Academy occasions for 10 years.

In April, Smith hit the stage at Coachella with J. Balvin to carry out his hit music “Males in Black,” from the 1997 field workplace blockbuster movie of the identical title.

Taraji P. Henson is internet hosting the 2024 BET Awards, the place Usher will likely be introduced with the Lifetime Achievement Award. The present is airing stay on BET from Downtown Los Angeles. As Henson famous, Smith additionally hosted the present in 2005, alongside Jada Pinkett Smith.

