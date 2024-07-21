Will Pa. governor Josh Shapiro enter the 2024 Presidential race?

Gov. Josh Shapiro has issued a flat denial about his presidential candidacy in a earlier interview. With Biden’s announcement, is Shapiro now a candidate?

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — On the heels of the beautiful announcement that President Joe Biden is dropping out of the 2024 Presidential Election, eyes are turning to potential replacements on the Democratic ticket.

Lately, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro has seen questions on whether or not or not he would think about getting into the race if Biden have been to drop out.

Final month, U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg visited Pennsylvania at an occasion with Shapiro, the place each males confronted questions on their candidacy for the presidency in 2028.

Buttigieg answered, saying that he has a job and now we have a President.

Final week, a Shapiro spokesman gave us the next assertion when requested concerning the governor’s presidential candidacy if Biden have been to drop out:

This sort of baseless hypothesis is only a distraction – and it’s unhelpful to conducting what we have to do that November: defeat Donald Trump on the poll field.

In an interview with KDKA-TV in Pittsburgh, Shapiro stated that he wouldn’t be a candidate for president, and stated that he has each expectation that Biden will run once more.

When pressed if Biden drops out, would Shapiro think about it, he issued a flat denial:

“The reply isn’t any. I simply requested the great individuals of Pennsylvania to be their governor,” Shapiro stated. “They honored me with this chance to have the job that I would like and the job that I believe I can do good issues from to make individuals’s lives higher. God keen, I’ll have the well being and the power to proceed to serve, and I am going to serve all 4 years.”

Now that Biden’s announcement has been made official, now we have reached out to Shapiro’s workplace for remark, however have but to listen to again.

Shapiro posted the next assertion on Biden’s announcement on Twitter:

President Biden is a patriot who has served our nation honorably within the Senate, as Vice President, and as some of the consequential presidents in trendy historical past. President Biden has gotten an unbelievable quantity finished to maneuver our nation ahead, defend our democracy, and… — Josh Shapiro (@JoshShapiroPA) July 21, 2024

