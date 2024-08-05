Will Noah Lyles Break Usain Bolt’s 200m World Record?

Noah Lyles turned the “world’s quickest man” when he gained the 100 meters on the Paris Olympics on Sunday.

However the American sprinter’s time of 9.79 seconds fell wanting the world report of 9.58 set by Usain Bolt of Jamaica 15 years in the past.

Lyles can have one other shot at Bolt when he competes within the 200 last on Thursday. Bolt additionally holds that world report (19.19), additionally since 2009.

Some say Bolt’s information won’t ever be damaged — that we’ve reached the bounds of human physiology — however Northeastern College specialists aren’t so certain.

“I do assume that Bolt’s report can be damaged in some unspecified time in the future,” says David Nolan, an affiliate medical professor at Northeastern and director of the Sports activities Bodily Remedy Residency Program.

“We’ll all the time be discovering methods to push the bounds of human efficiency,” says Stephen B. Clark, Northeastern assistant medical professor of bodily remedy, human motion and rehabilitation sciences.

Even when it’s simply by cut up seconds, “there must be information that may be regularly damaged,” says Rui Li, an affiliate medical professor in public well being and well being sciences at Northeastern.