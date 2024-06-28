Will Forte Cast in Tina Fey’s Netflix Series ‘The Four Seasons’

Will Forte is headed again to Netflix for his subsequent collection position — and reuniting together with his former Saturday Evening Reside castmate Tina Fey.

Forte, who’s coming off the comedic thriller Bodkin at Netflix, has joined the forged of The 4 Seasons on the streamer. The collection, based mostly on the 1981 movie of the identical title, stars and was co-created by Fey. The forged additionally consists of Steve Carell, Colman Domingo, Kerri Kenney-Silver and Erika Henningsen.

Fey co-created The 4 Seasons with Lang Fisher and Tracey Wigfield; all three labored collectively on 30 Rock. The movie it’s based mostly on, written and directed by Alan Alda, facilities on three {couples} who trip collectively every season and the adjustments within the group dynamic when one in every of {couples} splits up and the person brings a a lot youthful girl on subsequent journeys. Alda additionally starred within the film alongside Carol Burnett, Len Cariou, Rita Moreno, Jack Weston, Sandy Dennis and Bess Armstrong.

Netflix landed the present in January after a bidding warfare, giving it a straight-to-series order.

Forte and Fey have been castmates on SNL for 4 years, from 2002-06, and he later had a recurring half on 30 Rock. His credit additionally embody Netflix’s Candy Tooth, Fox’s The Final Man on Earth and The Nice North, and the flicks Thelma the Unicorn, Strays and Bizarre: The Al Yankovic Story. He’s repped by UTA, Rise and Hansen Jacobson.

Common Tv is producing The 4 Seasons. Fey, Wigfield and Fisher government produce with David Miner, Eric Gurian, Jeff Richmond, Alda and Marissa Bregman, the daughter of the movie’s producer, Martin Bregman.