Will Ferrell and Harper Steele to Be Honored at ACLU Awards Event

On the heels of their Netflix documentary, Will Ferrell and Harper Steele have one other collaboration within the works as honorees on the ACLU Basis of Southern California’s annual Invoice of Rights Awards.

Per the group, the pair is being singled out “for sharing their journey within the Netflix documentary Will & Harper, a celebration of allyship, trans pleasure and friendship, and an invite for us to experience alongside and empower one another.” The movie, directed by Josh Greenbaum, follows the shut associates of 30 years and onetime Saturday Evening Stay colleagues as they go on a cross-country highway journey to look at a brand new chapter of their relationship after Steele comes out as transgender.

The awards occasion, scheduled to happen on the Beverly Hilton on Nov. 10, will even honor Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist and USC Professor Viet Thanh Nguyen (The Sympathizer), actor and activist Mark Ruffalo and Brittney and Cherelle Griner. Emilia Perez star Zoe Saldaña will current to her Marvel colleague Ruffalo whereas Kerry Washington has been tapped to current to the Griners.

“Whereas we work to defend our freedoms this election season, know that the ACLU — over 100 years sturdy — will likely be prepared regardless of the end result,” mentioned Marcus Benigno, chief communications and advertising officer on the ACLU SoCal. “This 12 months’s Invoice of Rights Awards recipients mirror the persistence and zeal of our enduring mission. We’re proud to rejoice them.”