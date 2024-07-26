Will Donald Trump and Kamala Harris debate?

After President Joe Biden stepped out of the race, the small print of a debate between presumptive Democratic nominee Kamala Harris and Republican nominee Donald Trump are up within the air.  

Trump agreed to debate Harris on Tuesday after Biden dropped out of the election on Sunday, ending his likelihood for a second time period and endorsing Harris.  

“I might be prepared to do multiple debate, really,” Trump stated on a convention name, CNBC reported. 

All eyes shall be on Harris’ debate efficiency after the final Trump-Biden showdown in June ended with high Democrats calling for Biden to step again after issues about his exhibiting in opposition to Trump.

