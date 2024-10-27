Will Commanders QB Jayden Daniels play on Sunday?

The Chicago Bears have some key defenders dominated out whereas the Washington Commanders could should roll with out Jayden Daniels.
ASHBURN, Va. — The Washington Commanders are 5-2 and a full win on prime of the 4-2 Philadelphia Eagles for first place within the NFC East as we attain the halfway level of the NFL season.
With a win over the Chicago Bears this weekend, the Commanders would preserve that lead, and if the Cincinnati Bengals do them a strong by beating the Eagles, that lead might develop.
With a purpose to do this, nonetheless, Washington could should go to battle in opposition to the Bears with out its beginning quarterback, as Jayden Daniels has formally been labeled ‘questionable’ to play this Sunday.
“Jayden was capable of apply immediately,” coach Dan Quinn mentioned on Friday. “We adopted the plan actually, that we set in the beginning of the week. And for you guys, consider crawl, stroll, and run, like we do with a whole lot of guys on the return again from harm. So, Wednesday into that first piece, Thursday on the stroll piece to go, after which Friday to get the run. And we’ll assess how he responds to the work that we did over the following 48 hours. However we actually pushed it immediately. And taking part in quarterback, the actions, the abilities, and in addition particular to the sport plan. Going by the entire thing, all elements of the sector. So, we’re actually following that course of, and we’ll let our eyes determine and the way he responds over the following 48 hours. And that’ll information us, and we’ll make one of the best determination for him and for the group. And if he cannot go, actually have all the boldness in [QB] Marcus [Mariota]. This quarterback room is known as a enjoyable one to be round, to see the help they’ve for each other and serving to each other, their readiness.”
Becoming a member of Daniels with a ‘questionable’ standing for Sunday is defensive finish Dorance Armstrong Jr., who left the Week 7 recreation in opposition to the Baltimore Ravens and missed final week’s win over the Carolina Panthers with a rib harm of his personal.
Not taking part in this weekend will likely be rookie offensive sort out Brandon Coleman, who suffered a concussion in opposition to the Panthers and was unable to clear protocol in time to be energetic for Week 8.
On the flip facet, Chicago will likely be with out security Jaquan Brisker (concussion) and cornerback Kyler Gordon (hamstring), whereas three different gamers are listed as ‘questionable’ getting into the weekend.
The Washington Commanders kickoff in opposition to the Chicago Bears at 4:25 p.m. ET inside Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland, this Sunday.
RELATED: ‘I really feel good’ | Jayden Daniels practiced Friday, nonetheless no determination on begin in opposition to Bears
RELATED: Marcus Mariota able to step in as Commanders QB Sunday if Daniels is sidelined