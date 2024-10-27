Will Commanders QB Jayden Daniels play on Sunday?

“Jayden was capable of apply immediately,” coach Dan Quinn mentioned on Friday. “We adopted the plan actually, that we set in the beginning of the week. And for you guys, consider crawl, stroll, and run, like we do with a whole lot of guys on the return again from harm. So, Wednesday into that first piece, Thursday on the stroll piece to go, after which Friday to get the run. And we’ll assess how he responds to the work that we did over the following 48 hours. However we actually pushed it immediately. And taking part in quarterback, the actions, the abilities, and in addition particular to the sport plan. Going by the entire thing, all elements of the sector. So, we’re actually following that course of, and we’ll let our eyes determine and the way he responds over the following 48 hours. And that’ll information us, and we’ll make one of the best determination for him and for the group. And if he cannot go, actually have all the boldness in [QB] Marcus [Mariota]. This quarterback room is known as a enjoyable one to be round, to see the help they’ve for each other and serving to each other, their readiness.”