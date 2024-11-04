Will banks, post offices, UPS, and FedEx be open?

Election Day is Tuesday, and whereas many individuals will deal with attending to their polling locations and casting their votes, others can be balancing common errands, like choosing up dry cleansing or going to the financial institution. Though Election Day will not be a federal vacation, some states do observe it as one. Many state places of work will shut, and 24 states, together with the District of Columbia, provide paid day without work to vote. Different states present day without work for voting however with out pay.

Right here’s what to find out about Election Day.

Are banks open on Election Day?

Branches of Financial institution of America, Truist, PNC, Capital One, Wells Fargo and different banks can be open their common hours on Tuesday, Nov. 5. Different banking companies, reminiscent of ATMs and on-line banking, also needs to be out there as typical on Election Day.

Is the put up workplace open on Election Day? Will mail be delivered?

Sure, put up places of work can be open and mail can be delivered on Tuesday, as Election Day will not be a federal vacation.

Are UPS and FedEx open on Election Day?

Sure, UPS and FedEx pickup and supply companies can be out there on Election Day, and their shops can be open as properly.

When is Election Day 2024?

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5. Polling websites in New York can be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The place to seek out election outcomes 2024 for Monroe and surrounding counties

Polls in New York will shut at 9 p.m. and we are going to put up the election outcomes as they develop into out there:

When is early voting in New York?

In-person early voting for the final election began Saturday, Oct. 26 and ran by way of Sunday, Nov. 3. The early voting interval has ended.

When is the deadline to register to vote in New York?

The deadline for the final election was Saturday, Oct. 26. All purposes – together with in-person purposes – wanted to be obtained by this date.

Observe: It’s now too late to register to vote for the 2024 Normal Election.

