Will banks, post offices, UPS, and FedEx be open?

Election Day is Tuesday, and whereas many individuals will deal with attending to their polling locations and casting their votes, others can be balancing common errands, like choosing up dry cleansing or going to the financial institution. Though Election Day will not be a federal vacation, some states do observe it as one. Many state places of work will shut, and 24 states, together with the District of Columbia, provide paid day without work to vote. Different states present day without work for voting however with out pay.

Right here’s what to find out about Election Day.

Are banks open on Election Day?

Branches of Financial institution of America, Truist, PNC, Capital One, Wells Fargo and different banks can be open their common hours on Tuesday, Nov. 5. Different banking companies, reminiscent of ATMs and on-line banking, also needs to be out there as typical on Election Day.

