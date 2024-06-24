Wild Thang wins world’s ugliest dog contest in Petaluma

“Glugly” is the phrase that Ann Lewis makes use of to explain Wild Thang, her 8-year-old Pekingese from Coos Bay, Oregon.

PETALUMA — “Glugly” is the phrase that Ann Lewis makes use of to explain Wild Thang, her 8-year-old Pekingese from Coos Bay, Oregon.

“It’s glam meets ugly,” Lewis mentioned earlier than she and her excessively bushy gray-black pup waltzed down the crimson carpet and throughout the stage with the hopes of Wild Thang being declared the World’s Ugliest Canine on the Sonoma-Marin Honest on Friday.

“That is our fifth yr within the competitors, this may very well be our yr!” Lewis declared.

And it was certainly, the yr, when Gadi Schwartz, NBC Information correspondent, declared Wild Thang the ugliest canine on the earth to a packed crowd on the truthful. The newly topped canine beat out seven opponents for the title.

The group of 5 judges, comprising Schwartz; Linda Witong Abrahm, former Marin County deputy district lawyer and human rights advocate; Brian Sobel, guide at Sobel Communications; Amy Gutierrez, sideline reporter for NBC Sports activities Bay Space, and Fiona Ma, California’s state treasurer, couldn’t resist Wild Thang’s seems to be that solely a mom might love.

“He seems to be like a Roomba!” mentioned Sobel when the pup was introduced to the judges.

Wild Thang’s seems to be could be attributed to a case of distemper when he was a pet, which he barely survived. The virus left him unable to develop enamel, leading to his tongue perpetually dangling out of his mouth. It additionally left him with a proper leg that Lewis calls “wonky” and makes it a problem for him to stroll lengthy distances.

When Wild Thang isn’t basking in his newly discovered movie star standing, he and Lewis elevate funds to assist rescue Pekingese canines in battle zones in Ukraine. Up to now, they’ve helped seven canines relocate to america and Canada.

The title of World’s Ugliest Canine additionally comes with $5,000, a yearlong provide of Mug Root Beer and an all-expenses paid journey to New York Metropolis to seem on the Right now present on NBC on Monday morning.