Wild Thang crowned winner of 2024 ‘World’s Ugliest Dog’ contest at Sonoma-Marin Fair in North Bay

PETALUMA, Calif. — If at first you do not succeed…
Wild Thang took dwelling the prize for the 2024 World’s Ugliest Canine on the Sonoma Marin County Honest on Friday.
It is the fourth time the 8-year-old Pekingese has competed within the contest.
He got here in second thrice earlier than clinching the crown.
Rome, a 14-year-old pug, was the runner-up and winner of the Folks’s Alternative award.
“Rome is a tremendous pet. I imply he’s simply very personable. He’s very, he’s just about everyone’s favourite,” stated Rome’s proprietor Michelle Grady.
There have been eight rivals on this 12 months’s contest.
The winner will get a trophy and $5,000.
Copyright © 2024 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.