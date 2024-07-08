WienerAI Soars Past $7 Million In Presale As Excitement Builds For The Launch Of AI-Powered Trading Bot

Be a part of Our Telegram channel to remain updated on breaking information protection

WienerAI ($WAI) has fetched a complete of $7 million in its token presale as buyers lock onto this promising AI meme coin.

The part-dog, part-sausage, and part-AI buying and selling bot buddy has precipitated fairly a stir within the crypto world, incomes the title of the “ChatGPT of crypto.”

And because it revs as much as unveil its AI-powered buying and selling bot, it’s clear as day that WienerAI is main the pack, leaving buying and selling bots like Floki ($FLOKI) taking part in catch-up.

The token presale costs the ERC-20 token $WAI at its present fee of $0.000724, with the worth set to hop to $0.000725 within the subsequent presale stage, occurring in lower than two days.

Not snagging these tokens at this fee could be an enormous miss!

WienerAI has its sights set on international trade listings, and with the excitement already generated through the presale, it’s not unimaginable for it to skyrocket to the highest of the AI meme coin charts.

WienerAI: Mixing AI Innovation And Meme Coin Potential

Two of the highest three key narratives which have formed the crypto market within the first half of 2024 are synthetic intelligence and meme cash.

The crypto market’s rising love for initiatives with an AI twist was underscored by the spectacular 71.6% common progress of the highest 10 AI-themed cash by market cap.

However the standout sector, undoubtedly, is the one which Dogecoin ($DOGE) famously unleashed as a playful retort to Bitcoin and the broader crypto scene – sure, the meme coin sector.

Throughout the identical interval, the highest six tokens, tracked by VanEck’s MarketVector™ Meme Coin Index, surged by a powerful 111.28%, whereas the whole high 10 meme cash noticed a staggering 1,834.22% common achieve.

Supply: MarketVector™ Meme Coin Index | MEMECOIN

For these unaware, the crypto market thrives on narratives pushed primarily by social tendencies, new purposes and technical improvements.

Simply a few years in the past, buying and selling behaviors within the crypto market had been closely influenced by key narratives akin to Elon Musk and Dogecoin, DeFi (Decentralized Finance), play-to-earn (P2E) and move-to-earn video games, metaverses, and developments in AI like ChatGPT.

These previous narratives have charted the business’s course, and in 2024, the market is banking on AI and meme cash to recapture the momentum seen in the beginning of the 12 months heading into summer season.

With an AI crypto buying and selling bot spotlighting a meme coin that champions an cute wiener canine mascot, WienerAI is a standout coin that completely encapsulates this 12 months’s two compelling narratives in a mix of humor and innovation.

Now, because the market gears up for an additional bullish push propelled by the current surge in meme cash, WienerAI is actually the token buyers needs to be looking out for, particularly since its buying and selling bot is nearing launch.

Gaining The Buying and selling Alpha – WienerAI Simply Outshines Floki

WienerAI is about to drop its game-changing buying and selling bot into the crypto buying and selling scene, making buying and selling simpler for all buyers.

In June, it provided everybody a sneak peek of its interface. However across the identical time, Floki ($FLOKI) additionally made headlines with its personal crypto buying and selling bot announcement.

Floki’s model consists of handbook purchase and promote choices, a portfolio tracker, and safe pockets safety – all accessible through Telegram.

However when evaluating the expertise behind what WienerAI presents, Floki seems to be outmatched.

WienerAI boasts AI predictive expertise that permits its platform to establish optimum trades out there and even suggests the very best decentralized exchanges (DEX) to commerce these setups.

Moreover, WienerAI supplies complete market evaluation for its alternatives, permitting merchants not solely to execute trades but additionally to study from them.

Customers can merely enter their buying and selling queries into WienerAI’s chat interface ala ChatGPT and it’ll swiftly scour the marketplace for the very best buying and selling alternatives.

Think about WienerAI the ChatGPT of crypto. Not solely will the Bot discover successful trades with unmatched accuracy and provides significant reasoning for its strategies, however WienerAI is Swap-Enabled–that means you do not have to depart the App to position your trades. (3/4) pic.twitter.com/5HFpCmVOHh — WienerAI (@WienerDogAI) June 11, 2024

What’s extra, it presents zero buying and selling charges, permits merchants to seamlessly swap between completely different DEXs, and supplies safety towards MEV bots that would manipulate transactions.

Plus, WienerAI’s buying and selling bot is infinitely upgradeable and incorporates modular technological capabilities, permitting it to be versatile and adaptable particularly since market situations at all times evolve.

In fact, meme coin success isn’t simply concerning the tech – an enormous a part of it feeds on the playful humor and viral attraction they embody.

WienerAI, with its charming dog-themed attraction, hits the mark completely and joins the brand new meme coin pup pack that ReadWrite recommends maintaining a detailed watch on.

But, a big a part of meme coin success lies in its neighborhood – or in WienerAI’s case, its sausage military.

WienerAI’s sausage military has grown to over 14,500 followers on X and over 12,000 on Telegram.

WienerAI’s neighborhood may also take pleasure in beneficiant incentives, with 20% of its whole token provide of 69 billion tokens allotted for neighborhood rewards.

Furthermore, being a part of the sausage military is its personal reward, as staking $WAI tokens presents a 164% APY, guaranteeing large returns for neighborhood members, which WienerAI allocates one other 20%, totaling 13.8 billion $WAI tokens.

These elements make $WAI a token that would doubtlessly be extremely profitable for buyers, particularly because the bullish case for meme cash and AI narratives reignites within the second half of the 12 months.

The potential for $WAI to attain vital returns is why 99Bitcoins on YouTube sees $WAI as one of many meme cash with 100x potential.

The presale for $WAI tokens remains to be open, and to hitch, buyers solely want to attach their crypto pockets on WienerAI’s web site and buy tokens utilizing ETH, USDT, or BNB. Financial institution playing cards are additionally accepted.

For buyers’ peace of thoughts, WienerAI has undergone a full audit by Stable Proof, guaranteeing the safety of its good contract.

WienerAI simplifies the complicated world of cryptocurrency buying and selling for everybody. Buy $WAI now and keep tuned for the launch of the WienerAI buying and selling bot to discover worthwhile buying and selling alternatives.

