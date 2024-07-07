Widow of John Belushi and Actress Was 73

Judy Belushi Pisano, the widow of John Belushi and a former actress and producer, has died. She was 73.

Information of Pisano’s demise was reported by The MV Occasions, which covers Martha’s Winery, the place she spent a lot of her later years. She died after a protracted battle with most cancers, the publication famous. Belushi’s official social media accounts additionally shared the information on Instagram and Fb.

“At this time, our hearts are heavy as we are saying goodbye to our candy Judy,” the posts started. “Her unwavering dedication and inventive genius alongside Dan Aykroyd and John Belushi gave beginning to The Blues Brothers, a timeless testomony to the facility of music and laughter.”

Pisano was married to Belushi from 1973 till 1982, when he died from an overdose. She remarried in 1990 to Victor Pisano earlier than submitting for divorce in 2010.

“Within the years following John’s passing in 1982, Judy honored his life and championed his legacy and Blues Brothers model,” Belushi’s social media put up continued. “As we bid farewell, we pledge to proceed her work, guaranteeing that John’s legacy, and the Blues Brothers won’t ever fade. There was nobody like her. Judy made everybody really feel liked. She was nonjudgmental, gentle, humorous and pure. You possibly can be actually your self round her, that alone was a present. The Belushi and Pisano households will carry your love of their hearts endlessly.”

She labored alongside her first husband and former Saturday Evening Stay star as an actress on The Blues Brothers and Nationwide Lampoon’s Animal Home. She had roles in Nothing Lasts Ceaselessly and All Downhill From Right here, and served as a producer on The Better of John Belushi and John Belushi: Dancing on the Edge. Based on IMDb, she was additionally engaged on a Blues Brothers tv collection.

Pisano and Belushi first arrived on Martha’s Winery in 1974 after a musician buddy in Boston advisable it, in accordance with The MV Occasions. On the time, they have been residing in New York Metropolis, the place she was working as a radio producer, and he was starting to seek out his success in comedy.

The publication additionally famous that she was energetic within the arts on the island. She held a fundraiser for Martha’s Winery Group Providers with a screening of John Belushi: Dancing on the Edge and one other for Martha’s Winery Playhouse with a Daniel Aykroyd present.

Pisano is survived by her youngsters and grandchildren.