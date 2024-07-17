Widespread damage after multiple tornadoes reported in Chicago metro area

CHICAGO (CBS) — Tornadoes, harmful straight-line winds, and different hazards rocked the Chicago space Monday evening, and the Nationwide Climate Service reported there might have been as many as 10 tornadoes on the bottom in the course of the night. No less than one particular person was killed in the course of the storm outbreak, officers confirmed.

Residents wakened Tuesday morning to energy outages brought on by extreme storm injury with flooding and downed bushes. ComEd crews and emergency administration groups are working to clear roadways and residential areas.



Earlier than 10 p.m., a big twister was reported on the bottom at O’Hare Worldwide Airport and transferring eastward, in response to the Nationwide Climate Service. One other twister was additionally noticed in Crestwood.

A attainable twister was additionally noticed on the bottom close to Halfway Worldwide Airport, and one other twister was confirmed in Will County.

Earlier, twin tornadoes had been confirmed—one in Sugar Grove, the opposite in Oswego. The Sugar Grove twister was headed for Aurora, Warrenville, and Naperville, the Oswego twister for Plainfield and Romeoville.

Within the Gary, Indiana, space, winds with a velocity of 73 to 82 mph had been detected. On the south facet of Valparaiso, Indiana, winds topped out at a hurricane-force 76 mph.



In the course of the 9 p.m. hour, the Nationwide Climate Service workers took shelter of their workplaces in Romeoville. They stated they’d a flurry of twister warnings and too many circulations to maintain monitor of.

A twister warning was issued till 10 p.m. for the whole thing of the town of Chicago and Cook dinner County and was allowed to run out thereafter. This adopted twister warnings all through different Illinois counties.

The storm moved eastward into Northwest Indiana afterward, prompting twister warnings in counties there for over an hour.

A lady was killed after a tree fell on a house throughout extreme storms close to Cedar Lake, Indiana, Monday evening. In keeping with the Lake County Coroner’s Workplace, the sufferer was recognized as 44-year-old Laura Nagel. Her method of loss of life was listed in reference to the extreme storm injury.

Every county within the CBS Chicago viewing space was below a twister warning sooner or later Monday evening, an exceedingly uncommon phenomenon.



ComEd spokeswoman Lauren Huffman stated areas south and west of the town had been hit significantly exhausting—together with Joliet. She stated crews had been working to make repairs as of simply earlier than 11 p.m., and there was loads of work forward in assessing the injury and restoring energy.

ComEd asks that prospects report outages or downed energy strains by calling 1-800-EDISON-1 (1-800-334-7661) or logging on.

A floor cease was issued at each Halfway and O’Hare Worldwide Airports because the storms pounded the realm Monday night.



Tree injury was widespread all through the Chicago space and past. The storm snapped or uprooted bushes with trunk diameters of as much as 2 to three ft.

The Chicago Hearth Division reported quite a few bushes and energy strains down across the metropolis, a number of areas with out energy, and a few transformers burning and energy strains damaged. The CFD warned that voltage from reside energy strains could also be charging the moist floor—inflicting a shock danger.

The Hearth Division reported that at seventieth Road and Campbell Avenue within the Chicago Garden neighborhood, bushes had been down on a lot of the block.

No accidents had been reported within the metropolis related to the storm.

Kane County, the place an early twister was confirmed in Sugar Grove, reported injury to bushes and wires within the Sugar Grove and Campton Hills areas. In St. Charles Township, a whole roadway was closed till additional discover as a result of a number of bushes down and a transformer hearth, and at 8-N-600 Wild Rose Dr. in St. Charles Township, a construction hearth was blamed on the climate.

Late Monday evening, parts of Interstate 55 in Will County had been shut down close to Lorenzo Highway as a result of particles and enormous high-voltage energy strains that could be down within the highway.

Within the DeKalb County neighborhood of Monroe Middle, bushes had been break up in two, and energy strains additionally got here down — sparking a hearth in entrance of a home.

Downed wires additionally prompted a hearth close to O’Hare.

Flooded roadways had been additionally widespread throughout the realm.

Due to the storms, a basic rock live performance at Wrigley Area began sooner than deliberate. The live performance, that includes the Steve Miller Band, Journey, and Def Leppard, started an hour earlier at 4:30 p.m. The Steve Miller Band took the stage at 4:30 p.m., Journey at 5:30 p.m., and Def Leppard at 7:15 p.m.

Sirens began sounding proper as a throng of individuals had been leaving the live performance. A metropolis siren is positioned on a pole on Waveland Avenue proper exterior Wrigley Area. Many individuals crowded into close by bars for security.

Whereas Wrigley Area was reported to be within the path of a twister Monday evening, no twister or funnel cloud was seen close to the stadium.



Three nights of storms

Monday evening made the third evening of storms for the Chicago space and, by some measure, the worst. However the extreme climate that hit exhausting Sunday evening was hardly minor.

The NWS confirmed three tornadoes additionally touched down within the Chicago space Sunday evening—two on the town’s South Facet and one in Elburn. All of them had an EF ranking of 0.

Quieting down ultimately

A cool entrance will blow by way of the realm on Tuesday, quieting the climate sample for the remainder of the week and into the weekend.

Finally, we’ll get pleasure from cooler temperatures and sunny skies. The specter of tornadoes is just like the one which led to an outbreak of twisters in February.

