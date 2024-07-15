Why was ‘Morning Joe’ pulled today? MSNBC cites Trump breaking news

MSNBC’s in style morning present “Morning Joe” didn’t air Monday, the identical day the 2024 Republican Nationwide Conference commences, sparking speculations over whether or not the choice has something to do with the assassination try on former President Donald Trump.

A community spokesperson informed USA TODAY the present, hosted by Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski, was taken off-air as a result of the channel has stayed in rolling breaking information protection for the reason that taking pictures broke out Saturday night.

The MSNBC spokesperson stated NBC Information, NBC Information NOW and MSNBC will start the week carrying a simulcast, in order that one information feed is overlaying Trump’s tried assassination.

The spokesperson’s account seems to disclaim a CNN report, which cited an nameless supply, that the present was pulled for issues a couple of visitor making an inappropriate remark in wake of the assassination try.

‘Morning Joe’ to return to TV Tuesday

The present’s official X account, Sunday night time stated that “Morning Joe” will return to its common schedule on Tuesday.

“Tune in to MSNBC tomorrow morning for continued protection of the tried assassination of former President Trump,” the publish added.

“Morning Joe” airs on weekday mornings from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. and usually options friends from the information and political realm discussing the most recent points.

On Saturday, Trump was injured after being shot in the precise ear in an assassination try when a 20-year-old gunman, recognized as Thomas Matthew Crooks of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, opened hearth on a marketing campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. A spectator, Corey Comperatore, was killed and two others have been wounded. The gunman was killed by Secret Service brokers moments after pictures rang out.

President Joe Biden condemned the assault and known as on Individuals to chill the partisan fervor and keep away from any type of political violence, encouraging peaceable debate in his Sunday night deal with to the nation.

“There is no place in America for this type of violence or any violence, ever, interval, no exceptions,” Biden stated. “We won’t enable this violence to be normalized.”

