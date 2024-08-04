Why was Alex Walsh disqualified in the women’s 200m medley? – NBC New York

It initially seemed like a double-podium end for Workforce USA within the ladies’s 200m particular person medley — however it wasn’t meant to be, with one of many swimmers getting disqualified after the race.

Kate Douglass and Alex Walsh appeared to complete second and third, respectively, in Saturday’s race, which might’ve added two extra medals for the U.S. within the pool on the Paris Olympics.

However rapidly after the race was over, officers introduced they have been reviewing a part of Walsh’s race, focusing in on one among her turns as she was ending the backstroke and going into the breaststroke.

Kate Douglass and Workforce USA advance to the 4x100m medley relay ultimate after putting 2nd in heats.

Moments later, it was decided that she can be DQ’d from the race for the maneuver that was deemed to be an unlawful flip.

So what did Walsh do to get disqualified? Apparently she didn’t end the backstroke on her again whereas making the flip into the wall to start the breaststroke portion.

“She rolls over…she went previous vertical, that is the issue. The pinnacle has to return again and can’t go previous that 90 diploma mark,” mentioned NBC swimming analyst Rowdy Gaines after the race. “From that angle, that appears like that is the proper name.”

On account of the DQ, Kate Douglass acquired second with a time of two:06:92, simply over three-tenths of a second behind Canada’s Summer season McIntosh, who set an Olympic report with a time of two:06:56 to earn the gold. Australia’s Kaylee McKeown acquired the bronze, following the disqualification.

