Why was Alex Walsh disqualified in the women’s 200m IM?

American swimmer Gretchen Walsh stated she was devastated when she heard her sister Alex had been disqualified within the 200m particular person medley on Saturday, dedicating her U.S. gold within the blended 4x100m medley relay to her elder sibling.

Alex Walsh, the 2021 silver medalist, had touched the wall third in her occasion behind Canada’s Summer time McIntosh and American compatriot Kate Douglass.

However she was then disqualified for an unlawful flip on the finish of her backstroke leg, handing Australian Kaylee McKeown the bronze medal.

“I am simply devastated. I believe that Alex deserves a lot,” Gretchen advised reporters after the U.S. received gold within the relay.

“She’s labored so arduous and I do not actually know the way to put that into phrases. It is actually unhappy, however I do know that she’ll be again and higher than ever.”

Gretchen was warming up for the relay, the final occasion of the evening, when she heard the information. Though it got here as a shock, she used it as gas to fireside her up, because the People broke the world report within the blended 4x100m medley relay remaining.

“I did watch the race, I used to be actually blissful for her. Once I noticed she touched third, I used to be thrilled that she was on the rostrum,” Gretchen added.

“Then I did another 50 of heat down after which it was a DQ. I used to be simply stopped in the midst of the pool, so upset.

“I do not actually know the way to describe it. I knew that I used to be going to have to maneuver on from that shortly within the second and provides her an enormous hug, inform her that I am right here for her. After which exit and do that (win the blended relay) in her honor.”

The U.S. time of three minutes and 37.43 seconds shaved 0.15 seconds off the world report set by Nice Britain on the Tokyo Olympics.

It was solely the second world report set within the pool at Paris’s La Protection Enviornment after China’s Pan Zhanle, who received gold within the males’s 100m freestyle.