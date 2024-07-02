Why USMNT isn’t as good as it thinks after Copa America exit

The USMNT has a golden technology of high gamers, like Gio Reyna, but it surely’s not practically pretty much as good because it thinks. Invoice Barrett/ISI Pictures/USSF/Getty Pictures for USSF

It actually appeared like they could do it.

The transfer began in their very own half and lasted for practically a full minute. It featured 13 passes of various ranges of intricacy, pushing the ball patiently ahead, working it from left to proper. An preliminary thrust towards purpose was denied, possession cycled backward, however then simply sufficient area appeared: A playmaker acquired on the ball on the half-turn between the defensive and midfield strains, slipped a by means of ball to the middle ahead, whose excellent first contact arrange a cool end previous the keeper on the close to put up.

It is all the things we have needed from america for years: a team-wide capacity to create possibilities out of affected person possession, somebody with the imaginative and prescient to make the suitable passes across the penalty space, and a striker who would make the suitable runs and end his possibilities. It could not have come at a greater time, both; it appeared the purpose would push the People into the quarterfinals of the Copa América.

Sadly, the purpose wasn’t truly scored by the People. For 2 or three minutes within the second half on Tuesday, Bolívia had evened up the rating with Panama 1-1, whereas the U.S. was nonetheless scoreless with Uruguay. Gregg Berhalter & Co. had been going by means of! Till a Uruguay purpose off a set piece, adopted by two extra targets by Panama, and … catastrophe.

The U.S. got here into the match with one thing like an 85% likelihood of advancing, and but they simply acquired dumped out of the Copa América within the group phases with a 1-0 loss.

However it’s not even that, actually. Bizarre stuff can occur in worldwide tournaments — even to one of the best groups. The larger problem is the approach they went out — not simply shedding in a must-win recreation at dwelling, however solely making an attempt eight pictures and never making a single likelihood of be aware. Uruguay is an efficient workforce, but it surely’s not France or Argentina.

Certain, there are many questions in regards to the teaching, however with two years to go till the World Cup and never one other aggressive recreation of actual worth earlier than then, the USMNT’s golden technology looks as if it is perhaps caught.