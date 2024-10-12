Why Tupac’s Family Is Investigating Diddy’s Connection to Murder Case

The late Tupac Shakur’s stepbrother, Mopreme Shakur, defined why his household is now trying into Sean “Diddy” Combs’ attainable involvement in Tupac’s homicide.

“The household is pursuing an investigation into my brother’s loss of life — wherever the investigation leads, that’s the place it leads,” Mopreme, 57, stated throughout a Friday, October 11, look on Piers Morgan Uncensored. “It’s not about [Diddy] particularly, it’s about justice for my brother.”

He continued, “It’s been an ongoing thriller for 27 years. With the arrest in Vegas [last year], there was a break, a chance to get nearer to the reality. That is ongoing enterprise for us. My household pursued an investigation, early on, quickly after his homicide, of which nothing got here of it. So, we had been left with no solutions for 27 years.”

Tupac was killed following a drive-by taking pictures in Las Vegas in September 1996. A suspect, Duane “Keefe D” Davis, was arrested in September 2023, although police have stated that he was not the gunman, and the homicide stays unsolved. Based on a police press convention, Davis was described because the “shot caller.” Davis pleaded not responsible to the singular rely of homicide with a lethal weapon and is predicted to face trial in March 2025.

“So far as the hip-hop/rap world goes, Tupac, my brother, was king of the hill, prime canine, King of Rap, and with it comes a whole lot of envy, jealousy and all kinds of issues,” Mopreme stated on Friday. “All I could make of it’s there have been teams of people that had been jealous and envious and stuffed with hate.”

Except for Davis, no suspects have been confirmed or charged with against the law. Some observers have lengthy tried to attach Diddy, 54, to the homicide, however the now-disgraced music mogul has vehemently denied any involvement. (Diddy has not been charged in connection to Tupac’s loss of life.)

“This story is past ridiculous and utterly false,” Diddy stated in a 2008 assertion. “Neither Biggie [the late Notorious B.I.G., a.k.a. Christopher Wallace] nor I had any information of any assault earlier than, throughout or after it occurred. It’s a full deceive counsel that there was any involvement by Biggie or myself.”

Talking to host Piers Morgan, Mopreme expressed his “doubts” about Diddy’s denial however stated he primarily needs justice for Tupac’s premature loss of life.

“My household continues to be struggling fallout from the assassination of my brother’s homicide,” Mopreme stated. “My household nonetheless suffers. So, the wrestle continues on discovering out the reality.”

Based on Mopreme, he additionally spoke with Diddy in 2008 in regards to the investigation.

“He was in L.A. on the time, he was on the radio. He requested a neighborhood DJ that everyone knows, Large Boy, to succeed in out to me as a result of he needed to talk to me about one thing,” Mopreme claimed. “All of us had been conversant in all of the rumors and stuff. I stated, ‘Yeah, let me speak to him.’ So he known as me and I had my guys with me, thug life guys, and we heard what he needed to say. He’s mainly stated he ain’t had nothing to do with my brother’s homicide. And I instructed him, ‘The reality continues to be but to come back out, so we gonna see.’”

When Diddy launched his preliminary denial assertion, Mopreme didn’t assume it was “100% trustworthy.”

“We’ve to search out out what’s true and what’s false, what’s actual and what’s pretend,” Mopreme stated, alluding to the likelihood that Diddy had been mendacity about his connection to the case. “It’s kinda trying that method, for my part.”

Diddy, in the meantime, was arrested in September on expenses of intercourse trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to have interaction in prostitution unrelated to Tupac’s loss of life. He pleaded not responsible to all counts earlier than a choose denied him bail. Diddy was remanded to the Metropolitan Detention Middle in Brooklyn till his trial and was denied bail on two subsequent appeals.

“We’re upset with the choice to pursue what we consider is an unjust prosecution of Mr. Combs by the U.S. Legal professional’s Workplace,” Diddy’s lawyer Marc Agnifilo instructed Us Weekly in a press release final month. “Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is a music icon, self-made entrepreneur, loving household man and confirmed philanthropist who has spent the final 30 years constructing an empire, adoring his kids and dealing to uplift the Black neighborhood.”

Agnifilo added, “He’s an imperfect individual, however he isn’t a prison. To his credit score, Mr. Combs has been nothing however cooperative with this investigation and he voluntarily relocated to New York final week in anticipation of those expenses.”

A choose dominated on Thursday, October 10, that Diddy’s trial will start on Could 5, 2025.

When you or somebody you understand has been sexually assaulted, contact the Nationwide Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).