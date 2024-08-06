Why The Real Housewives of D.C. Was Never Renewed on Bravo

When The Actual Housewives of D.C. first premiered in 2010, the present had all of the elements for an additional addictive Bravo hit.

Cameras have been in a position to observe a gaggle of profitable Washington D.C. girls — together with Mary Amons, Lynda Erkiletian, Cat Ommanney, Michaele Salahi and Stacie Scott Turner — who have been targeted on perfection, status and politics.

However precisely 14 years after Bravo premiered the present, which ran for 11 episodes and wrapped up with a two-part reunion in October 2010, some followers nonetheless query what prompted the present to be canceled after only one season.

In keeping with Andy Cohen, the drama surrounding Michaele, 58, and then-husband Tareq Salahi allegedly crashing then-President Barack Obama’s first State Dinner proved to be a bit too dramatic.

“Frankly, I actually wished to deliver D.C. again for season 2,” he shared on a 2018 episode of Watch What Occurs Dwell With Andy Cohen. “When the FBI is asking for uncooked tapes of your present, [a] good factor to perhaps not transfer ahead?”

Whereas the Salahis stated they have been welcome to attend the dinner and “didn’t celebration crash the White Home,” the incident prompted a Secret Service legal investigation, congressional hearings and an Obama administration inside evaluation. (Former White Home press secretary Robert Gibbs claimed the Salahis weren’t on an invite record of friends.)

“When the FBI subpoenas your uncooked tapes, there ain’t no manner,” Cohen, 56, reiterated on his SiriusXM radio present Andy Cohen Dwell. “This was such a giant inside [shanda] at NBCUniversal that there was no manner this present was coming again.”

In April, NBCUniversal made The Actual Housewives of D.C. accessible to stream on Peacock. On the time, some forged members mirrored on the collection that was initially created to offer a novel take a look at the nation’s capital.

“I felt like our present was very genuine,” Mary, 52, instructed the Washington Submit in April. “As a lot nonsense and ridiculous conduct that was carried out by the Salahis that mainly crashed the present, I nonetheless really feel prefer it was a fantastic snapshot of D.C.”

Lynda, 66, added, “I by no means believed that it was going to be canceled till I really examine it being canceled.”

In a separate interview with Bravo, the pair stated they’re each nonetheless in contact with Cat, 52, and have remained pleasant lengthy after cameras stopped recording.

“The three of us have a really enjoyable WhatsApp chat,” Mary shared in Could, including that the group textual content chain turned extra lively after the present dropped on Peacock. “We’ve had some actually enjoyable moments.”