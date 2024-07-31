Why the Cubs decided to trade Mark Leiter Jr. at the deadline

CINCINNATI — Mark Leiter Jr. is a pleasant instance of the success of the Cubs’ pitching infrastructure.

The Cubs — led by vice chairman of scouting Andrew Bassett — focused Leiter as a minor-league free agent forward of the 2022 season, signed him and labored with him to develop right into a prized reliever within the large leagues.

“Labored with him on simply emphasizing his break up and he’s grow to be a extremely good reliever, and he dominates lefties,” Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer stated. “I really feel like this was enjoyable for us to observe Mark become a gentle large leaguer with us.”

[WATCH: Jed Hoyer's press conference following the trade deadline]

The power to scout and develop large league relievers is a part of the explanation the Cubs had been wonderful with sending the Leiter to the Yankees on Tuesday for a pair of minor leaguers — right-handed pitcher Jack Neely and infielder Ben Cowles. Leiter was a key cog in supervisor Craig Counsell’s bullpen, however the Cubs really feel assured of their skill to construct a bullpen.

Leiter’s growth is a primary case.

The Cubs’ present bullpen isn’t constructed out of splashy free agent signings or totally stuffed by their farm system. It’s a hodgepodge of waiver claims (Julian Merryweather), homegrowns (Porter Hodge, Ethan Roberts) minor-league free brokers (Jorge López), trades (Tyson Miller, Nate Pearson) and free brokers (Héctor Neris, Drew Smyly).

“Relievers, they arrive from throughout,” Hoyer stated.

They usually’re risky.

One good season doesn’t equal success the subsequent; accidents or ineffectiveness can derail a reliever. Adbert Alzolay is an instance of that. So, Hoyer and the Cubs struck when Leiter’s worth was highest and loaded his bullpen with one other intriguing infielder and a pitcher who might doubtlessly fill within the bullpen this 12 months.

Neely has a 2.81 ERA and 1.18 WHIP with 63 strikeouts in 41.2 innings this season throughout Double-A and Triple-A. His 6-foot, 8-inch body and fastball-slider combine is an intriguing combine and will give the Cubs one other leverage possibility.

Perhaps even Pearson, who they acquired over the weekend from Toronto, may very well be it.

Their pitching infrastructure has them believing pitchers they bring about in can become leverage choices — Leiter himself is the proof.

