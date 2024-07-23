Why some Republicans are branding Kamala Harris a 'DEI' candidate

by

As key figures within the Democratic Celebration solidified assist of Kamala Harris as their nominee for president, Rep. Tim Burchett, a Tennessee Republican, blasted her as a “DEI vp” on social media after which as a “DEI rent” in an interview.

He was not alone. The largely Republican speaking level that makes use of the acronym for range, fairness and inclusion picked up tempo this week as delegates and donors rallied behind Harris.

“She’s a DEI choose,” conservative speak present host Charlie Kirk stated. 

“This entice they’ve created for themselves of Kamala, the DEI rent, it isn’t going to be very talked-about with the typical American,” former Trump official Sebastian Gorka stated on Newsmax.

