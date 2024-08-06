Why Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles bowed to Brazil’s Rebeca Andrade – NBC10 Philadelphia

It wasn’t the end result she hoped for, however gymnastics famous person Simone Biles did not look upset after getting beat out by Brazil’s Rebeca Andrade in Bercy Enviornment on Monday on the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

Andrade turned the primary gymnast to beat Biles in a flooring remaining in a serious worldwide competitors.

The Brazilian gymnast has confirmed to be a drive to be reckoned with throughout the Paris Video games, taking residence 4 medals, together with the gold within the flooring remaining — beating out the incomparable Biles, who medaled silver and Chiles, who took residence bronze.

Andrade completed first and took residence the ground remaining with a rating of 14.166. This win comes after her profitable silver within the all-around and vault, and bronze within the staff occasion with Brazil.

In the course of the ladies’s inventive gymnastics flooring medal ceremony, Biles and Chiles, who had been standing on both facet of Andrade on their respective podiums, did one thing nobody was anticipating.

The younger ladies bowed all the way down to Andrade.

Simone Biles (silver), Brazil’s Rebeca Andrade (gold) and Jordan Chiles (bronze) pose throughout the podium ceremony for the inventive gymnastics ladies’s flooring train occasion of the Paris 2024 Olympic Video games on the Bercy Enviornment in Paris, on August 5, 2024.

(Photograph by Gabriel Bouys/AFP through Getty Photos)

Biles and Chiles mentioned afterward it was a spur-of-the-moment resolution.

“It was simply the proper factor to do,” Biles mentioned.

Andrade mentioned she appreciated the help.

“We are able to present the Black Energy,” Andrade mentioned after claiming the gold medal.

The trio later posed for selfies on the rostrum.





Jack Gruber-USA TODAY Sports activities Simone Biles of the USA, Rebeca Andrade of Brazil, and Jordan Chiles of the USA with their medals throughout the ladies’s inventive gymnastics flooring medal ceremony.

It was Andrade’s first gold on the Paris Video games, after two silvers and a bronze, at all times behind Biles. Till now.

However as everyone knows, Biles has lots to be completely satisfied about. She added 4 new Olympic medals to her assortment along with her performances in Paris.