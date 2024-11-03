Why Sara Sampaio Didn’t Watch Ray Nicholson in Smile 2 (Excl)

Sara Sampaio is boyfriend Ray Nicholson’s No. 1 cheerleader, however she has not seen his newest film Smile 2 for one purpose.

“I really haven’t watched it. I can’t watch horror films,” Sampaio, 33, completely advised Us Weekly at Darren Dzienciol’s Haunted Lodge on Friday, November 1. “I get actually unhealthy nightmares and he hates watching himself, so he’s like, ‘Don’t watch it.’”

Whereas Sampaio hasn’t seen Nicholson, 32, within the not too long ago launched horror flick, she did lend her help behind the scenes.

“I helped him together with his scenes when he was filming, so I sort of know what occurs, and I tape with him on a regular basis,” she mentioned. “He’s unbelievable. All my pals went to see it the opposite day and so they advised me it was superb. Possibly I’ll watch simply his scenes, however I’m an excessive amount of of a child and I requested him, ‘Is it actually scary?’ ‘Trigger I can do some gore, however [he said] like, ‘No, there’s numerous bounce scares, and I’m like ‘I can’t do it.’”

Two years after the primary Smile debuted in theaters, a sequel starring Nicholson, Naomi Scott and Lukas Gage was mounted. It premiered final month with Scott, 31, enjoying pop star Skye Riley as she begins experiencing more and more terrifying — specifically, everybody round her instantly carrying creepy grins — amid her world live performance tour.

Nicholson appeared alongside Scott on the film poster, the place many followers likened him to a youthful model of his well-known father. Ray is likely one of the youngsters of legendary actor Jack Nicholson and ex Rebecca Broussard, who additionally share daughter Lorraine.

“It’s his dad, so you recognize, the DNA, it’s sturdy,” Sampaio joked to Us on Friday.

Sampaio has been courting Ray since summer season 2023. They made their crimson carpet debut on the Self-importance Truthful Oscar get together in March.

“We simply love one another a lot and we’re simply variety to one another,” Sampaio gushed on Friday. “I feel that the premise of our relationship is simply kindness and simply being one another’s finest pals.”

Sampaio, like Ray, is an actress. She is going to subsequent seem within the upcoming Superman: Legacy origin movie reverse David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan.

“It’s such an iconic comedian ebook, an iconic superhero, and simply to be part of it [was an honor],” Sampaio advised Us. “Having the ability to work with James Gunn and Nicholas Hoult, and [David and Rachel]; truthfully, people who find themselves my heroes. It’s simply been a dream.”

With reporting by Mariel Turner