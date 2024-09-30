Why Ole Miss is on top after Week 5

No one in school soccer has punched above its weight within the identify, picture and likeness period greater than Ole Miss. 

For years and years earlier than it was inside the guidelines to pay gamers, Ole Miss would catch the suspicious glare of opposing followers and pique the curiosity of NCAA investigators each time it landed a big-time recruit. That was the way in which it used to work in school soccer once you’re not an Alabama, Ohio State or Southern Cal.

However now? NIL has introduced all of it out into the open, and Ole Miss has really knocked it out of the park beneath Lane Kiffin. Although the precise numbers are opaque, The Grove Collective is extensively seen across the business as one of many best-run and most organized teams within the nation, elevating a ton of cash and serving to Kiffin put out aggressive presents for prime expertise.

