No one in school soccer has punched above its weight within the identify, picture and likeness period greater than Ole Miss.

For years and years earlier than it was inside the guidelines to pay gamers, Ole Miss would catch the suspicious glare of opposing followers and pique the curiosity of NCAA investigators each time it landed a big-time recruit. That was the way in which it used to work in school soccer once you’re not an Alabama, Ohio State or Southern Cal.

However now? NIL has introduced all of it out into the open, and Ole Miss has really knocked it out of the park beneath Lane Kiffin. Although the precise numbers are opaque, The Grove Collective is extensively seen across the business as one of many best-run and most organized teams within the nation, elevating a ton of cash and serving to Kiffin put out aggressive presents for prime expertise.

“I don’t know what they’re spending, however they’re proper there with Ohio State and Texas and all these colleges,” former Florida and South Carolina coach Steve Spurrier stated just lately on longtime journalist Pat Dooley’s podcast. Arkansas athletics director Hunter Yurachek lamented throughout a booster operate that Ole Miss has 5,000 individuals giving to its collective whereas the Razorbacks have simply 1,000.

The purpose right here is that Ole Miss has gone all-in on NIL as its path to the highest of the game as a result of it’s the one method Ole Miss can get to the highest of the game. Final 12 months, it obtained the Rebels to 11-2 with a Peach Bowl win. This 12 months, after Kiffin added much more expertise, they began at No. 6 within the US LBM Coaches Ballot. And now, regardless of the expectation that the Florida job goes to return open after this season, there’s a authentic debate about whether or not Kiffin ought to take the job due to how properly issues are arrange in Oxford.

That’s how a lot NIL has modified the narrative across the Ole Miss program.

And but on Saturday, the Rebels misplaced 20-17 at residence to Kentucky of all groups. It’s not a loss that essentially wrecks their season. They nonetheless have alternatives to get again within the Faculty Soccer Playoff race towards Georgia and LSU.

However it’s the first actually deflating loss Kiffin has suffered within the NIL period towards a staff that he was imagined to beat, and the psychology of it’s going to be fascinating.

Ole Miss has spent the previous few years hammering the need of followers giving cash to its collective to be able to compete with the Alabamas and Georgias. And the fan base principally made that occur.

However now earlier than they see the final word payoff of a playoff berth, they lose to … Kentucky?

Will that inspire followers to spend extra and provides Kiffin much more assets to go purchase gamers? Or will the willingness followers have needed to attain into their pocketbooks fade if the outcomes make it clear that even attempting to purchase a championship-level roster isn’t ok?

That conundrum places Ole Miss at No. 1 on the Distress Index, a weekly measurement of which fan bases are feeling essentially the most angst.

4 extra in distress

Baylor: Being man, a considerate man and even an elite soccer thoughts doesn’t get you a lot advantage of the doubt. Dave Aranda is all of these issues. He’s additionally clearly in bother after a 34-28 loss to BYU that leaves the Bears at 2-3. Every week in the past, it was a come-from-ahead collapse towards Colorado after giving up an extended landing on the ultimate play of regulation after which dropping in extra time. This time the Bears have been down 21-0, obtained all the way in which again inside six factors, then threw an interception with 59 seconds left once they had a transparent alternative to win.

Aranda is now 11-19 since profitable the Massive 12 title in 2021, and it’s going to be arduous for athletics director Mack Rhoades to justify endurance if this seems to be a 3rd straight dropping season. Baylor doesn’t have to be a juggernaut yearly to fulfill its fan base, however expectations have been raised and the assets are there to be higher than this.

Regardless of Aranda’s credentials as a defensive coordinator and the truth that he’s well-liked and revered by everybody within the sport, his low-key philosopher-king fashion works towards him when followers need to see fiery indignation in regards to the present state of affairs.

Virginia Tech: There isn’t a solace in being unfortunate. A loss continues to be a loss – and it feels even worse once you assume you received. For a couple of minutes Friday evening, Hokies followers thought quarterback Kyron Drones accomplished a 30-yard landing cross as time expired to beat ACC favourite Miami. They believed it as a result of that was the decision on the sphere amidst a large number of our bodies preventing for the ball behind the tip zone.

However after a controversial replay, officers decided that receiver Da’Quan Felton by no means had management of the ball earlier than it obtained jarred unfastened by a Miami participant who was out of bounds, thus making it incomplete. Miami received, 38-34, and a few Virginia Tech followers have been crying about bias because the Hurricanes are within the playoff chase and the Hokies are usually not. However if you wish to assign blame, extra ought to go to Virginia Tech coach Brent Pry, whose poor timeout administration on the ultimate drive left his offense with too little clock. At 2-3, the experience-laden Hokies are one of many nation’s greatest disappointments.

Alabama-Birmingham: After many years of ache and irrelevance, the Blazers immediately obtained good by hiring a career-long grinder named Invoice Clark, who had spent twenty years tearing it up within the Alabama highschool ranks after which profitable massive for one 12 months at Jacksonville State.

However when Clark retired after the 2021 season attributable to well being points, athletics director Mark Ingram went in the wrong way after the 2022 season, hiring former NFL quarterback Trent Dilfer, who got here with a excessive profile due to his time on ESPN however a skinny teaching résumé (he led a personal college in Nashville for 4 seasons).

It smelled like UAB attempting to draft off the thrill and publicity Deion Sanders generated at Colorado, and it was additionally complicated. UAB, notably coming off 5 straight profitable seasons beneath Clark and one beneath Bryant Vincent, is the form of job lots of skilled coaches would need.

However after a 41-18 loss to Navy in entrance of a smattering of followers, Dilfer is now 5-11 at UAB with two of these wins coming towards FCS competitors.

Improbably, Dilfer made it worse when he instructed his children to return sit with him within the postgame information convention and made an off-hand remark that “it’s not like that is freaking Alabama” in reference to the variety of reporters within the room. What Clark constructed was particular as a result of he acted like UAB was particular. What Dilfer’s constructing is crass as a result of he’s performing like UAB is fortunate to have him there.

Florida State: That is the final time the Seminoles, the nation’s most disappointing staff, will seem on this rating. From right here on out, there isn’t a selection however numbness and acceptance of how badly Florida State and its teaching employees have dealt with the final 9 months from roster-building to expectation-setting to game-day teaching. However even when Florida State followers have recognized for a couple of weeks that this season was going nowhere, it’s nonetheless a complete totally different stage of catastrophe to get embarrassed 42-16 by newly-minted ACC rival SMU.

Although quarterback isn’t the one drawback at Florida State, it’s the one which must be fastened earlier than the opposite issues are even related. DJ Uiagalelei, whose profession has taken him from Clemson to Oregon State to the Seminoles, will not be understanding in any respect. He went 12-for-30 for 222 yards with three interceptions towards SMU, and it wasn’t a shock as a result of that’s principally how he’s performed all season.

As soon as a five-star recruit that everybody within the nation wished, his lack of mobility and pocket consciousness and total accuracy was obvious earlier than he obtained to Florida State. The query is why Seminoles coach Mike Norvell ignored all that and wager your entire 2024 season on Uiagalelei fulfilling the potential individuals as soon as believed he had.

It’ll go down as a switch portal/NIL cautionary story, an instance of how rapidly a program can go into the tank if it goes for a fast repair at a very powerful place and makes the fallacious selection.

At 1-4, that is as dangerous as anybody might have presumably imagined issues getting for the Seminoles, and it’s so dangerous that Norvell could must rethink his whole strategy to recruiting and roster-building earlier than he lands on the recent seat.

Depressing however not depressing sufficient

Auburn: In the event that they weren’t already deep into the properly for 2 fired coaches within the final 5 years – $21.7 million for Gus Malzahn, $15.3 million for Bryan Harsin – you might see the notoriously twitchy Auburn boosters begin to get their buyout muscle groups working once more. Hugh Freeze has not simply been a disappointment at 8-10 total, he’s a disappointment as a result of his quarterback play has been worse than wherever he’s ever coached. After dropping 27-21 to Oklahoma when Payton Thorne threw a pick-six with 4:06 remaining, Auburn followers can abandon hope issues will flip round this 12 months.

North Carolina: Although all the eye for North Carolina’s face-plant will go towards head coach Mack Brown, contemplate the plight of defensive coordinator Geoff Collins. Although his head teaching tenure at Georgia Tech was a complete failure, he had been fairly profitable beneath Dan Mullen at Mississippi State and beneath Jim McElwain at Florida. However going again into the coordinator position in Chapel Hill has been ugly. After giving up 70 factors final week in a loss to James Madison, the Tar Heels gave up 21 straight factors to rival Duke after holding a 20-0 lead. At Georgia Tech, Collins was well-known for strolling round with a cup from Waffle Home. Brown’s tenure is likely to be smothered, lined and peppered at this level.

Washington: Any pleasure about becoming a member of the Massive Ten this 12 months had nothing to do with street journeys to Rutgers. And but, like an annual dentist’s go to, it’s simply what you need to do. However not solely do Huskies followers have to determine how they’ve gone from enjoying for a nationwide championship 9 months in the past to dropping to Rutgers, 21-18, they’ve to look at former coach Kalen DeBoer lead Alabama to a win over Georgia in his first massive SEC check. It’s arduous to choose which one is extra painful.

New Mexico State: Although this program will not often be talked about nationally in any regular context, the Aggies have actually outdone themselves this time. A 12 months in the past, they generated headlines when quarterback Diego Pavia (now at Vanderbilt) was caught on video allegedly urinating on rival New Mexico’s apply area. This 12 months, it’s offensive coordinator Tyler Wright getting suspended after the Las Cruces Solar-Information, a part of the USA TODAY Community, reported that greater than 150 social media posts of his courting from his time as a school athlete greater than a decade in the past contained slurs and derogatory language towards varied teams. These posts aren’t garden-variety jokes. That is significantly demented, hateful stuff, and it’s yet one more embarrassment for a 1-4 staff that wasn’t precisely thriving anyway with Wright in cost.

Kent State: Since Sean Lewis left to turn out to be the offensive coordinator at Colorado final 12 months (he’s now head coach at San Diego State), the Golden Flashes have received only a single soccer sport – towards Central Connecticut final season – in 17 tries. Briefly, that is the worst program within the FBS, and the indignity continued in a 52-33 loss to Jap Michigan. In opposition to 4 FBS opponents this season, Kent State has been out-scored 234-57. There’s likelihood it might go winless within the MAC over two consecutive seasons for the primary time in historical past.

(This story was up to date to vary a video.)