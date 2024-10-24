Why Norman Reedus Misses Working With Andrew Lincoln and Jon Bernthal

As The Strolling Lifeless universe continues to broaden, Norman Reedus is reflecting on particular reminiscences he made along with his costars on the unique sequence.

“I actually favored working with Jon [Bernthal] and Andy [Lincoln] again within the day as a result of everyone was so in it,” Reedus, 55, informed Us Weekly solely at PaleyFest NY pink carpet for The Strolling Lifeless: Daryl Dixon — The E book of Carol on Saturday, October 19. “Everyone learn all of the scripts, as an alternative of simply their traces.”

Reedus continued, “Andy would name me within the morning on the best way to work and say, ‘take a look at the scene we’re doing right now. What if we do this? What do you concentrate on this, about that?’ After which as quickly because the scene, as quickly because the day was over, I’d get again in my automotive and he’d name me instantly earlier than I even obtained outta the parking zone. ‘Do you assume we hit that? Do you assume we hit that? I missed that form of camaraderie.”

The actor, who’s first look was on episode three of the AMC flagship sequence, has performed Daryl Dixon in The Strolling Lifeless universe for the reason that horror franchise originated — making him one of many longest-running actors in TV historical past.

Associated: Stars Who Left ‘The Strolling Lifeless‘: The place Are They Now?

Fairly the journey. Over the course of The Strolling Lifeless‘s 11 seasons, many stars have come and gone. Whereas some have had stunning deaths — we’re nonetheless not over Glenn or Carl’s demises — different actors selected to go away the sequence. Andrew Lincoln, who portrayed hero police officer Rick Grimes on the AMC drama from […]

When the present premiered in 2010, it adopted a gaggle of people at Atlanta Survivor Camp attempting to get by way of the zombie apocalypse. The group was led by Lincoln’s Rick, together with Bernthal’s Shane and included Melissa McBride’s Carol, amongst others. The 9 seasons Daryl and Rick have been collectively on display screen, viewers noticed their relationship evolve from combative to forming mutual respect for one another. By the tip of Rick’s run on the present, he was the particular person Daryl may belief most for standing by selections — good or unhealthy.

Reedus and Lincoln, 51, additionally had an in depth relationship off display screen, together with Bernthal, 48, who was killed off after the primary two seasons. Bernthal even gave a speech when Reedus obtained a star on the Hollywood Stroll of Fame in 2022.

Whereas Reedus additionally counts his The E book of Carol costar McBride, 59, amongst these he creatively thrived with, he acknowledged that because the seasons went on and the forged grew greater, connecting with new costars grew to become tough.

“In direction of the tip of what we have been doing in Georgia, it wasn’t a lot like that,” Reedus mentioned. “There’s a variety of new characters and also you be part of a present that’s so huge, you’re an motion determine within the first 10 minutes and also you’re a T-shirt and we put a variety of effort into getting the place we obtained, you already know what I imply? I miss that with these guys.”

Associated: A Information to Each ‘The Strolling Lifeless‘ Spinoff Over the Years

Since The Strolling Lifeless premiered on AMC in 2010, viewers have been trying ahead to all of the totally different takes on the zombie apocalypse. The horror sequence, which is predicated on a comic book ebook sequence written by Robert Kirkman, launched followers to a gaggle of survivors. Their makes an attempt to remain alive throughout the fixed menace of […]

The Strolling Lifeless: Daryl Dixon — The E book of Carol picks up the place Season 1 of the sequence left off. Daryl continues to be struggling along with his choice to remain in France as their protected haven — the Nest — is beneath assault. The depth additionally ramps up when Daryl and his mates study that the “Walkers” can now run.

On the unique The Strolling Lifeless sequence, Reedus and McBride’s characters had a powerful sibling-like bond and have referred to as one another their “finest mates.”

Now again along with his longtime pal and ever evolving, Reedus mentioned Daryl is attempting to not be “such a hotheaded character” on the spinoff — which has already been renewed for a 3rd season — and is as an alternative trying “to be extra diplomatic, extra restrained.”

Thank You! You have got efficiently subscribed.

“I’m attempting to play it 1729764140 in a method the place Daryl’s maturing,” Reedus informed Us. “He’s attempting to make selections primarily based on different characters that he’s met alongside the best way.”

Reedus mirrored on Daryl’s progress through the years, telling Us, “I feel early Daryl wasn’t a lot of a negotiator, and now I’m attempting to come back into conditions and assume, what would Hershel do? What would Rick do?”

New episodes of The Strolling Lifeless: Daryl Dixon — The E book of Carol air on AMC on Sundays at 9:00 p.m. ET.