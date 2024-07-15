Why Morning Joe didn’t air Monday; when will it return?

Cable information community MSNBC stored its widespread morning showcase the air Monday to focus as a substitute on protection of the tried assassination of Donald Trump.

The present, “Morning Joe” is claimed to return Tuesday, however the sudden absence of Joe Scarborough from screens this morning raised just a few eyebrows.

What occurred to Morning Joe?

Joe Scarborough, a former Republican congressman, hosts “Morning Joe” weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m.

The present sometimes options company from the information and political realm discussing newest points. “Morning Joe” was stored off the air Monday partly over issues a visitor may make an impertinent assertion, CNN is reporting.

Saturday, a gunman tried to assassinate Donald Trump whereas he spoke at a marketing campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. The suspect was shot lifeless by Secret Service counter snipers, an attendee was killed by the gunman, two different folks had been shot and Donald Trump was struck by a bullet.

The assassination try has introduced consideration to the unstable — and generally vitriolic — nature of politics and amplified calls for everybody to tone down incendiary rhetoric.

President Joe Biden, Trump’s opponent within the November White Home election, instructed the nation in a Sunday night time handle that political violence has no place in American politics.