Why Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez Didn’t Share Scenes in Disney Crossover

Miley Cyrus and Selena Gomez are grownup girls now — however at one level they have been simply youngsters feuding over a boy, based on Wizards of Waverly Place alum Jennifer Stone.

Stone, 31, mirrored on the crossover with former costar and present cohost David DeLuise in the course of the Monday, July 29, episode of their rewatch podcast, “Wizards of Waverly Pod.” They mentioned Wizards of Waverly Place’s 2009 crossover with two different Disney Channel sitcoms: Hannah Montana and The Suite Life on Deck.

Launched as a three-part occasion often known as “Wizards on Deck With Hannah Montana,” the crossover introduced collectively the teenager characters from all three standard sitcoms, although Cyrus, 31, and Gomez, 32, by no means shared a scene collectively. (Gomez starred as Alex Russo on Wizards, whereas Cyrus performed Miley Stewart and her well-known counterpart on Hannah Montana. Each actresses have been about 17 years outdated on the time.)

“Did they not get alongside throughout that shoot or one thing?” DeLuise, 52, requested Stone, who replied, “They intermittently obtained alongside,” earlier than including, “I imply, come on. It was, like, highschool. Like, they each dated Nick [Jonas]…”

Cyrus and the youngest Jonas Brother — who tied the knot with Priyanka Chopra in 2018 — briefly dated between 2006 and 2007. They reportedly reunited briefly in 2009 when Jonas visited Cyrus in Georgia whereas she filmed The Final Track. Gomez’s relationship with Jonas had begun the earlier yr, although the pair broke up in 2009. They rekindled their relationship in 2010 earlier than calling issues off for good.

“I feel Miley dated him first after which Selena dated him, after which it was simply messy highschool nonsense,” Stone stated. “They’re tremendous now. They’re all good now. However, yeah, it was highschool simply BS.”

Gomez had beforehand referred to her relationship with Nick as “pet love” in a 2015 interview with Capital FM, confirming that she nonetheless thought of the musician to be certainly one of her buddies. Gomez has additionally addressed her relationship with Cyrus, telling W Journal in 2016, “We by no means feuded. We each appreciated the identical man once we have been 16. It was only a Hilary Duff–Lindsay Lohan factor: ‘Oh, my God, we like the identical boy!’ We are actually fully settled in our personal lives.”

Cyrus shared the same sentiment in a 2019 interview, the place she squashed additional hypothesis about her so-called feuds with fellow Disney Channel alums Gomez and Demi Lovato.

“I grew up collaborating with Demi and Selena. There was by no means any competitors,” the Grammy winner stated on the time. “When you find yourself authentically your self, nobody will be you, so that you’re by no means apprehensive about somebody stealing your house.”

Lovato, 31, for her half, shared in an April 2020 interview with Harper’s Bazaar that she is not buddies with both Gomez or the Jonas Brothers. (Lovato dated center brother Joe Jonas in 2010, although their relationship solely lasted a couple of months.)

“If you develop up with anyone, you’re at all times going to have love for them. However I’m not buddies together with her,” Lovato stated on the time. “I’ll at all times have love for her, and I want all people nothing however one of the best.” Cyrus and Lovato, in the meantime, had a falling out in 2012, although the 2 girls reconnected in March 2020 by way of Instagram Dwell.

“Life is shifting normally so quick that it’s exhausting to gradual ourselves down and recognize folks in our lives,” Cyrus informed Lovato on the time. “You’ve been that individual for me for thus a few years and we’ve been buddies for thus lengthy. We cannot discuss eternally after which some bulls—t will go down, and I’ll simply know you’re the individual I wish to attain out to.”